Arizona State freshman shooting guard Braelon Green told 247 Sports’ Travis Branham he’s submitting paperwork to enter the transfer portal.

Green was ranked as the No. 156 player in the 2023 recruiting class but couldn’t crack the Sun Devils’ rotation in 2023-24.

He averaged 0.9 points and 0.8 rebounds in 5.4 minutes per game over 25 appearances for head coach Bobby Hurley.

The departure leaves a larger hole on the perimeter and comes after starter Jamiya Neal announced Tuesday that he was entering the portal after three years with the Sun Devils.

This past year was Neal’s first in a starting role and he averaged 11.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 27.5% at 3-point range.

Neal was part of a 14-18 Arizona State team that finished ninth in the Pac-12. Hurley has been dealing with the downsides of the transfer portal since its implementation and has openly admitted the team lost three potential starters in the portal before this season.

For 2024-25, ASU could return Frankie Collins and Adam Miller in the backcourt. Miller on Monday tweeted a trident emoji, a sign he might be remaining with Arizona State as the portal opened this week.

