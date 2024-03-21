Close
CARDINALS CORNER

Arizona Cardinals release S Qwuantrezz Knight

Mar 21, 2024, 2:38 PM

BY TYLER DRAKE


The Arizona Cardinals released safety Qwuantrezz Knight on Thursday, the team announced.

Knight appeared in six games for the Cardinals last season. He saw more time on special teams (21% of available snaps) than on defense (1%).

The safety entered the league with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA. He also played collegiately for Maryland and Kent State.

Knight was eventually waived and re-signed to the 49ers practice squad before Arizona signed him to its active roster last September.

While safety was not among the positions the Cardinals added to this offseason, Arizona is set when it comes to its starting options.

Leading the room are Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson, who together make up one of the top safety duos in the NFL.

Beyond them, though, the dropoff in production is evident, with Andre Chachere, Joey Blount and Verone McKinley filling in behind the duo.

Of the trio, Chachere saw the most defensive snaps with 468 (42%).

Blount saw most of his work as a special teamer (66%) but did see some run defensively (4%).

Arizona continues to look for ways to revamp the defense this offseason.

General manager Monti Ossenfort was quick to add starting-caliber talent to the roster, inking deals with cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. and defensive tackles Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones.

