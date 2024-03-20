Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

‘There’s been a little more action:’ Trade calls picking up for Cardinals’ No. 4 draft pick

Mar 20, 2024, 1:24 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort’s phone wasn’t ringing all that much at the NFL Draft Combine.

Fast forward to Wednesday — a week removed from the first wave of free agency — and that’s no longer the case regarding the Cardinals, who hold the No. 4 pick.

“There’s been a little bit more action. I’d say those phone calls are starting to pick up a little bit,” Ossenfort said Wednesday. “I would say they’ll continue into next week when we go down to Florida for the owners’ meetings.

“Most teams are in a similar spot as us and trying to finalize their boards. The pro day piece is kind of the final on-field piece for evaluation purposes. … Honestly, they probably won’t get real serious until we get right up to the week of the draft, similar to last year. They have picked up, but I would expect that to continue here for the next month.”

Cardinals’ Monti Ossenfort always down to listen to trade offers

RELATED STORIES

The phone may be ringing more than it has, but just how inclined is Ossenfort to picking it up when it comes down to Arizona’s No. 4 pick or any of the other 10 draft selections at his disposal?

Ossenfort may not have a big neon sign outside Arizona’s training facility in Tempe that reads “open for business” — blinking lights hurt his eyes — but figurately, it’s already lit up.

The general manager’s comments to reporters on Wednesday only add to the brightness.

“We’re always going to be listening. We’ll always have the conversation,” Ossenfort said.

“We may not get to the point where a deal makes sense, whether that’s at No. 4 or anywhere we’re picking, but we’re always going to have the conversation and if it makes sense and it’s attractive to building our team, it’s something that we’ll certainly consider no matter where we’re at in the draft.”

There are many ways the Cardinals can go about using their fourth overall pick. They can opt to land one of the top three wide receiver prospects this draft class — led by Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. — or look to add draft capital or talent in a trade-down.

Also don’t rule out them potentially looking at deals, either up or down, for their second first-round pick at No. 27 overall, which was acquired in a draft day trade with the Houston Texans last year.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Cardinals Corner

Marvin Harrison Jr. looks on...

Tyler Drake

Top NFL Draft WR prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. expected to skip Ohio State pro day

Top wide receiver prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. will reportedly not be taking part in Ohio State's pro day on Wednesday.

10 hours ago

Paris Johnson Jr. looks on...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Paris Johnson Jr. eyeing ways to extend his foundation’s reach in Arizona

Don't let his age fool you, Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. is no stranger to giving back to the communities around him.

20 hours ago

Chop Robinson sacks the quarterback...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals land Chop Robinson with 27th pick in latest Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft

Mel Kiper Jr.'s thoughts on the Arizona Cardinals' 27th overall draft pick continues to change, this time landing on Chop Robinson.

23 hours ago

Evan Brown looks on...

Tyler Drake

Report: Cardinals signing lineman Evan Brown to 1-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly signing former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Evan Brown to a one-year contract.

1 day ago

Jonah Williams pressure Sam Darnold...

Tyler Drake

Report: Free agent DL Jonah Williams visiting Arizona Cardinals this week

Defensive lineman Jonah Williams is visiting the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings this week, according to Aaron Wilson.

2 days ago

Paris Johnson Jr. celebrates with Kyler Murray...

Tyler Drake

Which side of the line will Cardinals’ Paris Johnson Jr. command in 2024?

Even before the Cardinals released D.J. Humphries, there was already talk of Paris Johnson Jr. making the switch from right to left.

4 days ago

‘There’s been a little more action:’ Trade calls picking up for Cardinals’ No. 4 draft pick