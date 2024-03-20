Close
Top NFL Draft WR prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. expected to skip Ohio State pro day

Mar 20, 2024, 6:31 AM | Updated: 7:25 am

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

The top wide receiver prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, Marvin Harrison Jr., will not be taking part in Ohio State’s pro day on Wednesday, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Breer adds the nine teams — which would include the Arizona Cardinals — that spoke with Harrison at the NFL Draft Combine told the wide receiver they did not need to see anything from him at the pro day.

The news of Harrison on Wednesday comes after the wide receiver opted against taking part in combine workouts or media interviews last month.

LSU’s Malik Nabers also went this route, though he met with the media. Washington’s Rome Odunze took part in all combine drills. Both round out the top 3 wide receiver prospects this draft.

Harrison did, however, still meet with teams and underwent medical evaluation.

“It was good, he was on it,” Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on March 1 when asked about interviewing Harrison.

“All the questions that were asked by everybody in there, he had really good answers. Very thought out, very mature. It was a really good interview.”

Gannon also didn’t see a problem with Harrison skipping the combine work and media interviews as he prepares for the NFL season.

“Kudos to him, I would have done the same thing if I could of,” Gannon said. “More power to him. I’m sure the media wants to hear from him and in due time they will.”

Harrison, who has been widely mock drafted to the Cardinals at No. 4 overall this offseason, averaged 18.1 yards per catch across 12 games on his way to 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns on 67 receptions.

It was the second straight season of at least 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns for Harrison as a Buckeye.

