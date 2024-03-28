Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Hall: Diamondbacks’ addition of Jordan Montgomery ‘made a lot of sense’

Mar 28, 2024, 12:15 PM | Updated: 12:17 pm

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ addition of left-handed starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery on Monday left many surprised.

But in reality, Arizona was kicking the tires at the idea of adding the left-handed starter for months until turning up the heat this past week and getting a deal done ahead of Opening Day.

As D-backs president and CEO Derrick Hall put it Tuesday while on with Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta, it was a “sneak attack.”

The move undoubtedly puts a bow not only on a starting rotation that should be in the conversation for the top spot in MLB but also on an impressive free agency for the Diamondbacks.

“It is pending a physical as you know, but we don’t anticipate any problems. It was a good move for us. It was a wise move,” Hall said. “What an improvement that made to our rotation. When we are healthy, that rotation really matches up with any. And we needed to make improvements based on last year when we were pitching bullpen games and we knew we had a little bit of a hole there.

“I just think it made a lot of sense for us. There were a couple of pitchers we were after on the trade front and we would have had to say goodbye to way too many prospects and it was way too rich of a move for us. So, I think the best decision for us was to then pivot and look at who was remaining there in the free agent market. Arguably the best player out there was still there.”

It also helped that Montgomery expressed his interest in heading to the desert early on in Arizona’s digging.

“I think he wanted to play for us. He made that known to us when we first inquired,” Hall added. “Knowing that Jordan wanted to be here was good news for us and I think he’s landing in a very happy spot. He knows a lot about us, we all faced each other (in the World Series) and he’s a big reason, a huge reason why (the Texas Rangers) won last year.”

Montgomery now joins the D-backs on a reported deal worth $25 million for 2024 with a vesting option for 2025.

He also rounds a rotation that includes Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Brandon Pfaadt and Eduardo Rodriquez (when healthy).

But with the lefty’s addition, comes a subtraction of a young arm in the rotation. Two names to watch are Tommy Henry and Ryne Nelson.

Regardless of how the starters shake out, though, Hall envisions a big role for the youngsters behind Montgomery and the rest of the rotation.

“They’re still going to be a big part of the opening of the season,” Hall said. “You know there’s going to be injuries. Knock on wood there’s not, but there will be and they’re going to play an important role as well. In the form of long relief as well.”

