Diamondbacks’ Hall ‘battling’ to keep Chase Field roof open for Opening Day

Mar 28, 2024, 10:50 AM | Updated: 11:51 am

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


The roof at the Arizona Diamondbacks’ downtown Phoenix home of Chase Field continues to be a hot button topic, especially after an exhibition game was rained out on Monday.

The retractable roof at the stadium cannot be closed while fans are inside because of a cable issue, so when a sudden storm cell hit the area, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo and Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt decided it was best to call a game that didn’t officially count.

D-backs president and CEO Derrick Hall told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Thursday that if it were a regular season game, they still would’ve planned on the roof being open due to a clean forecast ahead of the game.

Ahead of Opening Day on Thursday with a 7:10 p.m. first pitch against the Rockies, the MLB has expressed concerns about the roof being open due to other recent storms that have come at night despite a clear day.

“I just can’t envision us closing the roof (tonight), it’s gonna be a beautiful night, we’re gonna have a flyover,” Hall said. “There’s so many reasons on Opening Day with a jam-packed house to have the roof open. And this ballpark looks so good when the roof and the door panels are open.

“I’m battling this one, but we’re gonna meet today a couple of times, and I’m leaning heavily towards having it open and keeping my fingers crossed.”

The forecast in Phoenix for Thursday night calls for some clouds but no rain, according to NWS Phoenix.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Ketel Marte to lead off Arizona Diamondbacks’ Opening Day lineup

The Arizona Diamondbacks' Opening Day lineup is set ahead of their matchup against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

36 minutes ago

Jordan Montgomery throws a pitch...

Tyler Drake

Hall: Diamondbacks’ addition of Jordan Montgomery ‘made a lot of sense’

The Diamondbacks' addition of Jordan Montgomery puts a bow on a rotation that should be in the conversation for the top spot across MLB.

2 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno...

Arizona Sports

Roundtable picks: One Diamondbacks young player to watch in 2024

Which Arizona Diamondbacks player should continue an upward trend in 2024? Gabriel Moreno, Brandon Pfaadt and Alek Thomas are possibilities.

3 hours ago

Merrill Kelly throws a pitch...

Alex Weiner

Meet the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2024 Opening Day roster

The Arizona Diamondbacks finalized their 26-man Opening Day roster on Thursday ahead of their matchup against the Rockies.

4 hours ago

Manager Torey Lovullo speaks with Corbin Carroll...

Arizona Sports

Roundtable: Expectations, predictions for the 2024 Arizona Diamondbacks

What are the expectations for the 2024 Arizona Diamondbacks? Arizona Sports show hosts and editors make their predictions.

6 hours ago

Zac Gallen...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks agree to TV, cable and satellite channel contracts

The Arizona Diamondbacks will air on linear TV channels as well as streams under an MLB-produced broadcast partnership in 2024.

9 hours ago

