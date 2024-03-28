

The roof at the Arizona Diamondbacks’ downtown Phoenix home of Chase Field continues to be a hot button topic, especially after an exhibition game was rained out on Monday.

The retractable roof at the stadium cannot be closed while fans are inside because of a cable issue, so when a sudden storm cell hit the area, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo and Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt decided it was best to call a game that didn’t officially count.

D-backs president and CEO Derrick Hall told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Thursday that if it were a regular season game, they still would’ve planned on the roof being open due to a clean forecast ahead of the game.

Ahead of Opening Day on Thursday with a 7:10 p.m. first pitch against the Rockies, the MLB has expressed concerns about the roof being open due to other recent storms that have come at night despite a clear day.

“I just can’t envision us closing the roof (tonight), it’s gonna be a beautiful night, we’re gonna have a flyover,” Hall said. “There’s so many reasons on Opening Day with a jam-packed house to have the roof open. And this ballpark looks so good when the roof and the door panels are open.

“I’m battling this one, but we’re gonna meet today a couple of times, and I’m leaning heavily towards having it open and keeping my fingers crossed.”

The forecast in Phoenix for Thursday night calls for some clouds but no rain, according to NWS Phoenix.