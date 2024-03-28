Close
PHOENIX MERCURY

Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner named to USA women’s national team training camp roster

Mar 28, 2024, 2:45 PM

Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury...

Diana Taurasi #3 (L) talks with Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury (R) before the first half against the Phoenix Mercury at Barclays Center on June 18, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Mercury standouts Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner were among the 14 players named Thursday to the training camp roster for the USA Basketball Women’s National Team.

After the camp — which will take place from April 3-5 at the Cleveland Cavaliers’ practice facility — the group will be narrowed down to 12 players in time for the Paris Olympic Games beginning on July 26.

Taurasi is a five-time Olympic gold medalist and a sixth would give her the most in USA Basketball history. Suns forward Kevin Durant is tied with Carmelo Anthony for the most gold medals in men’s national team history with three.

In addition to Taurasi, Griner joins Breanna Stewart as the only other multi-time gold medalists on the roster.

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark is the only player on the roster to come from outside the WNBA, although her participation in the camp depends on how far her Hawkeyes make it in the NCAA Tournament. No. 1 Iowa plays No. 5 Colorado in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.

The women’s national team is seeking its eighth straight Olympic gold and is coming off a 3-0 finish at the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifiers in Belgium in February.

The team’s head coach will be Cheryl Reeve (Minnesota Lynx), assisted by Mike Thibault (Washington Mystics), Kara Lawson (Duke) and Joni Taylor (Texas A&M). It’s the same staff that led the team to the FIBA World Cup gold in 2022.

What is the full roster for the USA Women’s National Team training camp?

  • Diana Taurasi, guard (Phoenix Mercury)
  • Brittney Griner, center (Phoenix Mercury)
  • Jewell Loyd, guard (Seattle Storm)
  • Kelsey Plum, guard (Las Vegas Aces)
  • Sabrina Ionescu, guard (New York Liberty)
  • Ariel Atkins, guard (Washington Mystics)
  • Chelsea Gray, guard (Las Vegas Aces)
  • A’ja Wilson, forward (Las Vegas Aces)
  • Breanna Stewart, center (New York Liberty)
  • Shakira Austin, forward/center (Washington Mystics)
  • Aliyah Boston, forward/center (Indiana Fever)
  • Caitlin Clark, guard (Iowa Hawkeyes)
  • Jackie Young, guard (Las Vegas Aces)
  • Rhyne Howard, guard (Atlanta Dream)

