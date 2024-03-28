Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Ketel Marte to lead off Arizona Diamondbacks’ Opening Day lineup

Mar 28, 2024, 1:41 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Diamondbacks are that much closer to taking the diamond for their Opening Day matchup against the Colorado Rockies.

After announcing their Opening Day roster, the team revealed its lineup for Thursday’s home tilt.

Leading the way for Arizona is second baseman Ketel Marte. He’s followed up by right fielder and NL Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll and left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Taking his place in the cleanup spot is first baseman Christian Walker, who is coming off back-to-back seasons of at least 33 home runs.

Next up is catcher Gabriel Moreno and third baseman Eugenio Suarez before getting to Blaze Alexander as Arizona’s designated hitter.

RELATED STORIES

Alexander is set to make his first MLB start and gets the nod over DH candidate Joc Pederson with the Rockies rolling out left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland.

Rounding out Thursday’s lineup is center fielder Alek Thomas and shortstop Geraldo Perdomo.

On the bump is starting pitcher Zac Gallen.

Arizona Diamondbacks Opening Day lineup

1. Ketel Marte, 2B
2. Corbin Carroll, RF
3. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF
4. Christian Walker, 1B
5. Gabriel Moreno, C
6. Eugenio Suarez, 3B
7. Blaze Alexander, DH
8. Alek Thomas, CF
9. Geraldo Perdomo, SS

First pitch for Diamondbacks-Rockies is slated for 7:10 p.m. Catch all the action over on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after scoring a run in the third inning against the Texas Rangers during Game One of the World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks walks across the field in the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers during Game One of the World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. re-signed with the Diamondbacks as a free agent this offseason after his first career All-Star campaign in 2023. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Christian Walker #53 of the Arizona Diamondbacks rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 26, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) Joc Pederson hits for the Arizona Diamondbacks at spring training against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Arizona Sports Photo/Alex Weiner) Gabriel Moreno #14 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates at second base after a second inning RBI double against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on August 14, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Eugenio Suarez hits for the Arizona Diamondbacks at spring training against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Arizona Sports Photo/Alex Weiner) Alek Thomas #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on March 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks prepares to bat in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers during Game Two of the World Series at Globe Life Field on October 28, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Tucker Barnhart won the Diamondbacks' backup catcher role out of spring training, giving the team a decade's worth of experience. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Blaze Alexander made the cut as an athletic defender with a great arm who can fill in at second base, third base and shortstop. (Arizona Sports/Alex Weiner) Jace Peterson #6 of the Arizona Diamondbacks fields at third base against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 01, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Jake McCarthy is back after missing the postseason with an oblique strain. He looks for a bounce-back season after a terrific 2022.(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Zac Gallen, the Diamondbacks' Opening Day starter, pitches during the Spring Training game against the San Diego Padres at Peoria Sports Complex on March 12, 2024 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images) Pitcher Merrill Kelly of the Arizona Diamondbacks during spring training at Salt River Fields. (Arizona Sports Photo/Alex Weiner) Arizona Diamondbacks Pitcher Brandon Pfaadt NLDS Game 3 October 11, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Ryne Nelson #19 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on September 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Tommy Henry pitching for the Arizona Diamondbacks at spring training against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Arizona Sports Photo/Alex Weiner) Bryce Jarvis #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a pitch during the second inning in the game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Kyle Nelson made the team for Opening Day 2023 to replace injured fellow lefty Joe Mantiply. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Arizona Diamondbacks RP Luis Frías, Giants at Diamondbacks September 21, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Miguel Castro of the Arizona Diamondbacks during spring training at Salt River Fields. (Arizona Sports Photo/Alex Weiner) Joe Mantiply pitching for the Arizona Diamondbacks at spring training against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Arizona Sports Photo/Alex Weiner) Scott McGough learned a lot in his first extended MLB experience after coming over from pitching in Japan. He is healthy after missing the end of last year with a shoulder issue. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Arizona Diamondbacks RP Ryan Thompson, Giants at Diamondbacks September 21, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Kevin Ginkel #37 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after the end of the top of the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers during Game Five of the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Arizona Diamondbacks

Jordan Montgomery throws a pitch...

Tyler Drake

Hall: Diamondbacks’ addition of Jordan Montgomery ‘made a lot of sense’

The Diamondbacks' addition of Jordan Montgomery puts a bow on a rotation that should be in the conversation for the top spot across MLB.

2 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno...

Arizona Sports

Roundtable picks: One Diamondbacks young player to watch in 2024

Which Arizona Diamondbacks player should continue an upward trend in 2024? Gabriel Moreno, Brandon Pfaadt and Alek Thomas are possibilities.

3 hours ago

Chase Field flyover...

Damon Allred

Diamondbacks’ Hall ‘battling’ to keep Chase Field roof open for Opening Day

The roof at Chase Field continues to be a hot button topic, especially after an exhibition game was rained out on Monday.

3 hours ago

Merrill Kelly throws a pitch...

Alex Weiner

Meet the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2024 Opening Day roster

The Arizona Diamondbacks finalized their 26-man Opening Day roster on Thursday ahead of their matchup against the Rockies.

4 hours ago

Manager Torey Lovullo speaks with Corbin Carroll...

Arizona Sports

Roundtable: Expectations, predictions for the 2024 Arizona Diamondbacks

What are the expectations for the 2024 Arizona Diamondbacks? Arizona Sports show hosts and editors make their predictions.

6 hours ago

Zac Gallen...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks agree to TV, cable and satellite channel contracts

The Arizona Diamondbacks will air on linear TV channels as well as streams under an MLB-produced broadcast partnership in 2024.

9 hours ago

Ketel Marte to lead off Arizona Diamondbacks’ Opening Day lineup