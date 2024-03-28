The Arizona Diamondbacks are that much closer to taking the diamond for their Opening Day matchup against the Colorado Rockies.

After announcing their Opening Day roster, the team revealed its lineup for Thursday’s home tilt.

Leading the way for Arizona is second baseman Ketel Marte. He’s followed up by right fielder and NL Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll and left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Taking his place in the cleanup spot is first baseman Christian Walker, who is coming off back-to-back seasons of at least 33 home runs.

Next up is catcher Gabriel Moreno and third baseman Eugenio Suarez before getting to Blaze Alexander as Arizona’s designated hitter.

Alexander is set to make his first MLB start and gets the nod over DH candidate Joc Pederson with the Rockies rolling out left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland.

Rounding out Thursday’s lineup is center fielder Alek Thomas and shortstop Geraldo Perdomo.

On the bump is starting pitcher Zac Gallen.

Arizona Diamondbacks Opening Day lineup

1. Ketel Marte, 2B

2. Corbin Carroll, RF

3. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF

4. Christian Walker, 1B

5. Gabriel Moreno, C

6. Eugenio Suarez, 3B

7. Blaze Alexander, DH

8. Alek Thomas, CF

9. Geraldo Perdomo, SS

First pitch for Diamondbacks-Rockies is slated for 7:10 p.m. Catch all the action over on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

