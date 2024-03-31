How to watch: NCAA Tournament Final Four matchups set

The NCAA Tournament Final Four field is set. No. 1 UConn will play against No. 4 Alabama, and No. 1 Purdue will square off against No. 11 NC State at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

No. 1 seeded Purdue’s Zach Edey scored 40 points and added 16 rebounds in Purdue’s 72-66 win over No. 2 Tennessee on Sunday to help the Boilermakers reach their first Final Four since 1980.

In the later game on Sunday, No. 11 NC State topped No. 4 Duke 76-64. Senior forward DJ Burns Jr. scored 29 points for the Wolfpack to help them reach their first Final Four since 1983. NC State outscored Duke 55-37 in the second half.

NC State dropped four straight and seven of nine heading into the ACC Tournament but went on an improbable run that resulted in a conference tournament title and a run to the Final Four.

On Saturday, UConn used a 30-0 run to beat Illinois 77-52. It was the 10th straight double-digit victory for the defending national champions.

Alabama made 16 3-pointers and reached its first Final Four in program history after it knocked off Clemson 89-82 on Saturday.

When is the Final Four?

Both semifinals will be on Saturday and NC State and Purdue will tip off at 3:09 p.m. The second semifinal will pit Alabama against UConn and tipoff is at 5:49 p.m. The title game will come two days later on Monday, April 8, and will tip off at 6:20 p.m.

Where is the Final Four?

Glendale’s State Farm Stadium will host the Final Four for the second time.

The home of the Arizona Cardinals hosted the Final Four in 2017 when North Carolina defeated Gonzaga in the national championship game. South Carolina and Oregon were also featured in the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament. In 2017, a crowd of 77,612 was in attendance for the semifinals.

Time and TV channel for the NCAA Tournament Final Four

The tip-off time for the first semifinal, between NC State and Purdue, is on Saturday at 3:09 p.m. MST on CBS.

The next game, Alabama against UConn, will tip off at 5:49 p.m. MST on CBS.

Both games will also stream on Paramount+.

Who is calling the NCAA Tournament Final Four?

Play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle is set to call his first Final Four in place of long-time NCAA men’s basketball tournament voice Jim Nantz.

Eagle will be joined by Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson on the call for the Final Four games on Saturday, and the title game on Monday, April 8, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

