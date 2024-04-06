The Arizona Diamondbacks squandered away an impressive start to Friday’s game in a 6-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves in extra innings.

The loss provided yet another example of the D-backs’ dominance in the opening frame.

Highlighted by second baseman Ketel Marte’s sixth-career leadoff home run and third baseman Eugenio Suarez’s 2-run double, Arizona watched three cross the plate in first inning of its series opener in Atlanta.

It marked the sixth time in eight games that the D-backs have scored at least two runs in the opening frame.

Arizona is now slashing .476/.522/.952 with a 1.472 OPS i the first inning. It has recorded 15 runs, five doubles, five home runs, 15 RBIs and four walks.

Atlanta wouldn’t be denied in the first inning, either, with designated hitter Marcell Ozuna bringing in a run on a single.

The Braves added another in the third inning behind a Matt Olson solo home run to trim the D-backs’ lead to 3-2.

It wouldn’t take long for the D-backs to respond, however, with outfielder Jake McCarthy bringing Suarez home on a one-out RBI double before a bases loaded walk of outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. extended Arizona’s lead in the fourth inning to 5-2.

Speaking of Suarez, who went 2-for-4 on the day, his five multi-hit performances in his first eight games as a Diamondback are tied for second-most in franchise history behind Adam Jones’ six.

The Braves wouldn’t go away quietly, however, scoring a run off an RBI double from Ronald Acuna Jr. in the eighth before Olson and Jarred Kelenic added a pair of their own in the ninth to tie things up at 5-5.

Atlanta completed the comeback in the 10th inning with Travis d’Arnaud walking things off with an RBI single.

Arizona moves to 4-4 with the loss.

Game 2 of D-backs-Braves is slated for Saturday at 4:20 p.m. Catch all the action on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

