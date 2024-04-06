Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Arizona Diamondbacks’ hot start not enough in loss to Braves

Apr 5, 2024, 7:43 PM | Updated: 7:56 pm

Ketel Marte hits the baseball...

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Diamondbacks squandered away an impressive start to Friday’s game in a 6-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves in extra innings.

The loss provided yet another example of the D-backs’ dominance in the opening frame.

Highlighted by second baseman Ketel Marte’s sixth-career leadoff home run and third baseman Eugenio Suarez’s 2-run double, Arizona watched three cross the plate in first inning of its series opener in Atlanta.

It marked the sixth time in eight games that the D-backs have scored at least two runs in the opening frame.

RELATED STORIES

Arizona is now slashing .476/.522/.952 with a 1.472 OPS i the first inning. It has recorded 15 runs, five doubles, five home runs, 15 RBIs and four walks.

Atlanta wouldn’t be denied in the first inning, either, with designated hitter Marcell Ozuna bringing in a run on a single.

The Braves added another in the third inning behind a Matt Olson solo home run to trim the D-backs’ lead to 3-2.

It wouldn’t take long for the D-backs to respond, however, with outfielder Jake McCarthy bringing Suarez home on a one-out RBI double before a bases loaded walk of outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. extended Arizona’s lead in the fourth inning to 5-2.

Speaking of Suarez, who went 2-for-4 on the day, his five multi-hit performances in his first eight games as a Diamondback are tied for second-most in franchise history behind Adam Jones’ six.

The Braves wouldn’t go away quietly, however, scoring a run off an RBI double from Ronald Acuna Jr. in the eighth before Olson and Jarred Kelenic added a pair of their own in the ninth to tie things up at 5-5.

Atlanta completed the comeback in the 10th inning with Travis d’Arnaud walking things off with an RBI single.

Arizona moves to 4-4 with the loss.

Game 2 of D-backs-Braves is slated for Saturday at 4:20 p.m. Catch all the action on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Geraldo Perdomo...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ Geraldo Perdomo ‘gutting out’ knee injury, not in lineup Friday

Arizona Diamondbacks starting shortstop Geraldo Perdomo will not be in the lineup Friday in a series opener against the Atlanta Braves but could be available as he rests a right knee injury suffered two days earlier. “He’s going to be day-to-day,” manager Torey Lovullo told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo. “He’s not in the starting […]

5 hours ago

Randal Grichuk...

Arizona Sports

D-backs expected to recall Randal Grichuk before Friday’s game at Atlanta

Outfielder Randal Grichuk is expected to be recalled by the Arizona Diamondbacks before Friday's game at the Atlanta Braves.

1 day ago

Blaze Alexander...

Alex Weiner

What led to Diamondbacks RHP Scott McGough’s at-bat with the game on the line vs. Yankees

"There's a lot to unpack here," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said after his team's 11-inning loss to the Yankees.

2 days ago

Geraldo Perdomo throws the ball during a game...

Tyler Drake

D-backs’ Geraldo Perdomo day-to-day with right knee injury suffered vs. Yankees

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo is considered day-to-day with a right knee injury suffered in a 6-5 loss to the Yankees.

2 days ago

Blaze Alexander hits his first career home run vs. the Yankees...

Tyler Drake

Blaze Alexander hits 1st career home run in Diamondbacks’ loss to Yankees

Diamondbacks infielder Blaze Alexander's first career home run wasn't enough to put Arizona over the top against the Yankees on Wednesday.

2 days ago

Zac Gallen...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen blanks Yankees, spoils their unbeaten start

Zac Gallen shut down the Yankees' lineup and showed off some infielder instincts in Tuesday's Diamondbacks victory at Chase Field.

3 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks’ hot start not enough in loss to Braves