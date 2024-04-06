Purdue big man Zach Edey continued his redemption tour with a 20-point, 12-rebound performance in a 63-50 Final Four win over DJ Horne, DJ Burns Jr. and North Carolina State on Saturday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Edey has now posted 20-point double doubles in eight straight games dating back to Purdue’s regular season finale. He played all 40 minutes in the win.

The big man who has won back-to-back National Player of the Year awards outdid the Wolfpack’s Horne and Burns combo, leading the Boilermakers to a national championship appearance one year after a first-round exit to 16-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson.

Horne, an Arizona State transfer, carried much of his team’s offense, scoring 20 of his team’s 50 points on 8-of-21 shooting. He kept NC State close for much of the game, within six at the half and at points in the second.

Horne was making his return to the Valley after playing two seasons for the Arizona State Sun Devils. It was a return home of sorts after his transfer to NC State was a return to his original home of Raleigh.

“DJ’s a fighter, he believes in himself,” ASU coach Bobby Hurley said this week. “When he gets going and starts making a couple shots, man, you better look out because he’s a dangerous guy. I think his confidence grows, his belief grows.”

Burns added eight points on 4-of-10 shooting and four assists in 27 minutes for the Wolfpack.

Edey and Purdue move onto the final on Monday and await the winner of UConn-Alabama.