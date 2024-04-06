Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Purdue’s Zach Edey outduels NC State’s DJ Horne, DJ Burns Jr. in Final Four win

Apr 6, 2024, 4:30 PM | Updated: 5:18 pm

Zach Edey, Purdue...

Zach Edey #15 of the Purdue Boilermakers grabs a rebound in the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at State Farm Stadium on April 06, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Purdue big man Zach Edey continued his redemption tour with a 20-point, 12-rebound performance in a 63-50 Final Four win over DJ Horne, DJ Burns Jr. and North Carolina State on Saturday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Edey has now posted 20-point double doubles in eight straight games dating back to Purdue’s regular season finale. He played all 40 minutes in the win.

The big man who has won back-to-back National Player of the Year awards outdid the Wolfpack’s Horne and Burns combo, leading the Boilermakers to a national championship appearance one year after a first-round exit to 16-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson.

Horne, an Arizona State transfer, carried much of his team’s offense, scoring 20 of his team’s 50 points on 8-of-21 shooting. He kept NC State close for much of the game, within six at the half and at points in the second.

RELATED STORIES

Horne was making his return to the Valley after playing two seasons for the Arizona State Sun Devils. It was a return home of sorts after his transfer to NC State was a return to his original home of Raleigh.

“DJ’s a fighter, he believes in himself,” ASU coach Bobby Hurley said this week. “When he gets going and starts making a couple shots, man, you better look out because he’s a dangerous guy. I think his confidence grows, his belief grows.”

Burns added eight points on 4-of-10 shooting and four assists in 27 minutes for the Wolfpack.

Edey and Purdue move onto the final on Monday and await the winner of UConn-Alabama.

Arizona State Basketball

Head coach Nate Oats of the Alabama Crimson Tide answers questions during a media session at State ...

David Veenstra

How Bobby Hurley helped Alabama’s Nate Oats forge a pathway to the Final Four

Alabama coach Nate Oats did not think he would be a head coach collegiately much less guiding a Division I team to their first Final Four.

10 hours ago

Purdue's Zach Edey...

Associated Press

Purdue and NC State to face off in matchup of historical parallels

The opener at the Final Four on Saturday might feel like a trip through a time machine as Purdue and NC State face off in Glendale.

1 day ago

Arizona State teammates Shawn Phillips Jr. (9), Braelon Green (2) and Frankie Collins (1) celebrate...

David Veenstra

Arizona State basketball’s Braelon Green commits to Bowling Green

Former Arizona State guard Braelon Green announced his commitment to Bowling Green. The rising sophomore announced his decision on X.

1 day ago

USC's Bronny James is defended by Pelle Larsson and Oumar Ballo of Arizona...

Arizona Sports

USC’s Bronny James declares for NBA Draft and enters transfer portal

USC Trojans guard Bronny James will enter the 2024 NBA Draft and keep the door open to a college return by entering the transfer portal.

1 day ago

Dan Hurley, UConn head coach...

Associated Press

UConn plane troubles before Final Four land Huskies in Phoenix late

Defending national champion UConn finally touched down in Arizona for the Final Four at 3:15 a.m. MST after a long delay and a red-eye flight.

2 days ago

UConn looking to become first repeat champions since 2006-07 Florida Gators....

Associated Press

Tall Final Four task: Beating reigning champion UConn will not be an easy task in Arizona

En route to the Final Four, UConn has looked even more unbeatable in its run to become the first repeat champion since Florida in 2006-07.

2 days ago

Purdue’s Zach Edey outduels NC State’s DJ Horne, DJ Burns Jr. in Final Four win