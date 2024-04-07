Don’t put Final Four programs in your luggage, TSA advises

Anyone who picked up an NCAA Men’s Final Four game program at State Farm Stadium this weekend was advised not to put it in their luggage by the TSA.

The NCAA announced the TSA determined the programs’ thickness and glossy paper create a “bulk mass” that has to be hand inspected in most cases.

This would cause delays in the security screening processes, so the TSA advises travelers to place the books in their carry-on bags.

This … is a new one pic.twitter.com/Bmb168eDEd — Paola Boivin (@PaolaBoivin) April 6, 2024

Glendale hosted the semifinals on Saturday with Purdue taking down NC State and UConn defeating Alabama, bringing fans from different areas of the country to the Valley. Phoenix Sky Harbor expected heavy traffic increases for the games.

Purdue and UConn will meet for the national title on Monday at the home of the Arizona Cardinals, so Tuesday is expected to be a busy travel day.

