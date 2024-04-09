Close
Charles Barkley pokes fun at Bobby Hurley's superstition: 'I eat fast'

Apr 8, 2024, 7:32 PM

(TBS Screenshot)

The Hurley family has its share of superstitions that may seem out there, and UConn head coach Dan Hurley has been open about his pregame routines before the national title game Monday at State Farm Stadium.

One of the more peculiar was his deal with M&Ms, as he eats eight but never those of the opposing team’s colors.

Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley joined the pregame show on TBS before his brother’s Huskies took the floor, and he gave another food-related superstition.

“I don’t eat on gameday,” Hurley said. “That’s mine. I want to make myself suffer and sacrifice before I have to go out and perform. No food on gameday, I fast.”

Analyst and former Phoenix Suns star Charles Barkley had a quick reaction.

“I eat fast,” he joked as the panel laughed.

The group also asked Hurley about his brother’s success, and the ASU head coach said the two are great support systems for each other. He said they talk every gameday about their respective teams.

“There is no team I know better than UConn besides Arizona State and vice versa,” Hurley said.

Barkley recalled Hurley’s involvement in the renowned Dream Team scrimmage against college players that went south for the NBA stars before the Olympics.

“He can’t stop this dude … He was driving Magic Johnson crazy,” Barkley said. “It was hilarious.”

