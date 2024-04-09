Arizona Wildcats sophomore guard Kylan Boswell is entering the transfer portal, reports On3’s Jamie Shaw and 247 Sports’ Jason Scheer.

It’s unsurprising news considering the point guard spoke about his uncertain future after the Wildcats’ season ended with a Sweet 16 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The success of backup point guard Jaden Bradley, who often played alongside Boswell, made it more clear Boswell’s status as the long-term starting point guard was in jeopardy.

“A rollercoaster would probably be the word I’d say” to describe his season, Boswell said after the Clemson game, according to AZDesertSwarm.com. “Highs and lows, it’s part of basketball. This summer I’ve got to change a lot of habits. Get more locked in on my mental (side) and body, for sure, and just prepare for whatever comes next in my life.”

Kylan Boswell’s career arc at Arizona

Boswell was a five-star recruit and an early enrollee in 2022-23. He jumped to college as he rehabbed an injured foot, and Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd slow-rolled Boswell’s involvement. Despite that, the guard flashed off the bench.

He had a strong summer with Team USA’s Under-19 squad and took over as the Wildcats’ starting point guard in 2023-24. In June, he was considered by ESPN as a lottery prospect for the 2024 draft.

But during the college season, cracks in his game showed.

Boswell averaged 9.6 points and 3.6 assists per game, showing flashes of physical defense. But confidence appeared to be up and down for Boswell during the season.

In November, he shot a blistering 56% overall and 59% from deep. The percentages during each of the next four months went like so: 32%, 33%, 45% and 35%.

If Boswell leaves, Bradley appears to be the no-doubt starting point guard with rising sophomore Conrad Martinez a potential backup with no true point guards in the 2024 high school recruiting class.

“It’s kinda just hard when you go out there and (the shot) just doesn’t fall,” Boswell told reporters after Arizona fell in the Sweet 16. “You kinda want to give it your all as a player, point guard of this team. Really frustrated with tonight. I know me and (Lloyd) are going to talk when we get home, figure stuff out. But he’s helped me tremendously in my life.”

