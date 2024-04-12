PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez has had a setback in his progression on the injured list with a left lat strain.

Rodriguez threw a bullpen on Tuesday, and the day after he spoke up about lat tightness in the same area that landed him on the IL, manager Torey Lovullo said Friday before Arizona’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Rodriguez was pulled back from his throwing program and had an MRI. Lovullo said the imaging still showed a “signal.”

“We decided to pull back on on his progression,” Lovullo said. “So what does that mean? What is the timetable? I’m not sure. I don’t know what that means right now. I just know he spoke up, which we’ve asked our athletes to do.”

The Arizona Diamondbacks are “pulling back” on Eduardo Rodriguez’s throwing program after the pitcher felt tightness in his shoulder during a bullpen, according to manager Torey Lovullo. 🎥: @alexjweiner pic.twitter.com/TLpjy9eL2i — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) April 12, 2024

Lovullo previously said Rodriguez was asymptomatic while going through the throwing program before Tuesday.

The southpaw went on the 15-day injured list on the eve of the season after coming out of a spring training start with training staff. He was shut down for less than two weeks before throwing up to 60 feet after the initial injury.

“Not great news, my heart hurts for E-Rod,” Lovullo said. “But this ballclub is ready to accept any challenge put before them. They’re a tough team. They are resilient. They’ve had to make many adjustments and be very adaptable, big words inside of our culture.”

The Diamondbacks continue to wait on Rodriguez and left-hander Jordan Montgomery to join the rotation after signing as free agents.

Montgomery’s exact debut date has not been set, Lovullo said, but the veteran threw four innings on Sunday as he builds up in Triple-A Reno. Montgomery said during his introductory press conference the target was April 19 at the San Francisco Giants, and Lovullo said on Friday, “I’m gonna make sure that’s the right day, but yeah, it sounds pretty close.”

In the bullpen, Paul Sewald continues to long toss and will jump on the mound for a bullpen session on Saturday. Lovullo didn’t have an exact timetable but wants to see Sewald face live hitters at a minor league affiliate before his return.

Lovullo, meanwhile, said he’s been in regular communication with shortstop Geraldo Perdomo after meniscus surgery.

“Trying to get in touch with him daily just to let him know we’re all thinking about him,” Lovullo said.

How is Alek Thomas progressing?

Outfielder Alek Thomas continues to make strides. He started a running program and has jumped in the batters box against live pitching at extended spring training.

He has not fielded yet and expects to start base running next week.

“Got like seven-eight at-bats the other day on the field, got to see them field my ball and not run, so that was a little weird,” Thomas said. “It was so cool just to be able to see live pitching. Also we have a Trajekt (trajectory replicator) machine here. So I’ve faced all the starters throwing here the next couple days, getting a chance to hit off that and stay ready.”

Alek Thomas said he’s started to face live pitching and run, but no fielding yet. He expects to start base running next week. pic.twitter.com/QmB4LHvsIj — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) April 12, 2024

It doesn’t hurt the process that Thomas’ father, Allen, is the former longtime White Sox director of conditioning.

“He lives like eight minutes away from me, so I can get pretty easy access,” Thomas said.

Thomas explained his frustration early in the process having not been injured before. He said it feels like he’s been out “forever” but has tried to stay positive.

“It’s been a process, but I feel like right now I’m in a good state mentally and physically,” he added.

Follow @alexjweiner