Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks pull LHP Eduardo Rodriguez back from throwing program due to lat tightness

Apr 12, 2024, 4:53 PM

Eduardo Rodriguez...

Eduardo Rodriguez during Arizona Diamondbacks spring training at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona. (Arizona Sports Photo/Alex Weiner)

(Arizona Sports Photo/Alex Weiner)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez has had a setback in his progression on the injured list with a left lat strain.

Rodriguez threw a bullpen on Tuesday, and the day after he spoke up about lat tightness in the same area that landed him on the IL, manager Torey Lovullo said Friday before Arizona’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Rodriguez was pulled back from his throwing program and had an MRI. Lovullo said the imaging still showed a “signal.”

“We decided to pull back on on his progression,” Lovullo said. “So what does that mean? What is the timetable? I’m not sure. I don’t know what that means right now. I just know he spoke up, which we’ve asked our athletes to do.”

RELATED STORIES

Lovullo previously said Rodriguez was asymptomatic while going through the throwing program before Tuesday.

The southpaw went on the 15-day injured list on the eve of the season after coming out of a spring training start with training staff. He was shut down for less than two weeks before throwing up to 60 feet after the initial injury.

“Not great news, my heart hurts for E-Rod,” Lovullo said. “But this ballclub is ready to accept any challenge put before them. They’re a tough team. They are resilient. They’ve had to make many adjustments and be very adaptable, big words inside of our culture.”

The Diamondbacks continue to wait on Rodriguez and left-hander Jordan Montgomery to join the rotation after signing as free agents.

Montgomery’s exact debut date has not been set, Lovullo said, but the veteran threw four innings on Sunday as he builds up in Triple-A Reno. Montgomery said during his introductory press conference the target was April 19 at the San Francisco Giants, and Lovullo said on Friday, “I’m gonna make sure that’s the right day, but yeah, it sounds pretty close.”

In the bullpen, Paul Sewald continues to long toss and will jump on the mound for a bullpen session on Saturday. Lovullo didn’t have an exact timetable but wants to see Sewald face live hitters at a minor league affiliate before his return.

Lovullo, meanwhile, said he’s been in regular communication with shortstop Geraldo Perdomo after meniscus surgery.

“Trying to get in touch with him daily just to let him know we’re all thinking about him,” Lovullo said.

How is Alek Thomas progressing?

Outfielder Alek Thomas continues to make strides. He started a running program and has jumped in the batters box against live pitching at extended spring training.

He has not fielded yet and expects to start base running next week.

“Got like seven-eight at-bats the other day on the field, got to see them field my ball and not run, so that was a little weird,” Thomas said. “It was so cool just to be able to see live pitching. Also we have a Trajekt (trajectory replicator) machine here. So I’ve faced all the starters throwing here the next couple days, getting a chance to hit off that and stay ready.”

It doesn’t hurt the process that Thomas’ father, Allen, is the former longtime White Sox director of conditioning.

“He lives like eight minutes away from me, so I can get pretty easy access,” Thomas said.

Thomas explained his frustration early in the process having not been injured before. He said it feels like he’s been out “forever” but has tried to stay positive.

“It’s been a process, but I feel like right now I’m in a good state mentally and physically,” he added.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Shohei Ohtani speaks with his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara...

Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter charged with bank fraud, allegedly stole more than $16 million

Federal authorities charged the former longtime interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani on Thursday with federal bank fraud.

1 day ago

Kolten Wong celebrates a home run...

Tyler Drake

Diamondbacks sign second baseman Kolten Wong to minor-league contract

The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed veteran second baseman Kolten Wong to a minor-league contract on Wednesday.

2 days ago

Eugenio Suarez hits go ahead run against the Rockies...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks take series over Rockies behind Eugenio Suarez’s 2-run double

Diamondbacks 3B Eugenio Suarez handed Arizona the 5-3 victory over Colorado on Wednesday behind a two-run double in the ninth inning.

2 days ago

Corbin Carroll...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll lifts 1st career leadoff home run in win over Rockies

Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll hit his first home run of 2024, leading off Tuesday against the Rockies with an opposite-field shot.

3 days ago

Randal Grichuk...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks OF Randal Grichuk on recent skid: ‘We’re right there’

Diamondbacks outfielder Randal Grichuk stopped by Burns & Gambo to discuss his free agent, commitment to Arizona and the current skid.

3 days ago

Starting pitcher Zac Gallen...

Associated Press

Diamondbacks strand bases loaded late in loss to Rockies, drop 5th straight

D-backs ace Zac Gallen grinded through five innings against the Rockies, but Arizona dropped its fifth straight ballgame.

4 days ago

Diamondbacks pull LHP Eduardo Rodriguez back from throwing program due to lat tightness