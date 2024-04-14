Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Corbin Martin claimed off waivers by Brewers from Diamondbacks

Apr 14, 2024, 4:33 PM

Corbin Martin...

Corbin Martin of the Arizona Diamondbacks during spring training at Salt River Fields. (Arizona Sports Photo/Alex Weiner)

(Arizona Sports Photo/Alex Weiner)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

PHOENIX — Right-handed pitcher Corbin Martin was claimed off waivers from Arizona by the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, ending the Diamondbacks tenure of all four players picked up in the 2019 Zack Greinke trade.

Martin returned to the mound after a lat tear ended his 2023 season in spring training, and manager Torey Lovullo has been open Martin would have made the team out of camp last year.

The 28-year-old was slow played in spring training and only made two appearances in Cactus League before he was optioned to Triple-A Reno on March 18. Lovullo showed optimism Martin could be a relief option for the Diamondbacks once he appeared in more games, but a slew of early injuries on the big league club forced the front office to make moves.

RELATED STORIES

The D-backs placed shortstop Geraldo Perdomo on the 10-day injured list on April 7 (retroactive to April 4) and selected the contract of infielder Kevin Newman. Martin was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Martin only pitched in 12 games with Arizona since the 2019 trade deadline due to injuries and time in the minor leagues.

His departure puts a bow on the once promising trade package.

The D-backs traded Greinke, the franchise’s highest-paid free agent addition, to the Houston Astros for four prospects on deadline day.

Arizona since designated pitcher J.B. Bukauskas for assignment before the 2023 season, and the Seattle Mariners picked him up. Infielder Josh Rojas was the most successful of the group with Arizona and was traded in a package for Mariners closer Paul Sewald last deadline. Designated hitter Seth Beer was designated for assignment in 2023, outrighted and picked in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates in December.

Rojas picked up 3.2 rWAR with Arizona, while the other three player combined for -2.5 rWAR. Greinke earned 3.5 rWAR between 2019-21 with Houston.

The last branch on the trade tree is Sewald since he was the only player acquired for one of the four.

The Brewers optioned Martin to Triple-A Nashville after claiming him.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Tommy Pham...

Arizona Sports

Reports: Diamondbacks postseason contributor Tommy Pham nears deal with White Sox

Former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tommy Pham is close to a deal with the Chicago White Sox, Ken Rosenthal first reported on Sunday.

43 minutes ago

Zac Gallen...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen striving for excellence in scoreless effort vs. Cardinals

Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen shut out the Cardinals on Sunday in a win at Chase Field, but he explained where he needs to improve.

2 hours ago

Ryne Nelson...

Vincent DeAngelis

Who stays and who goes for Diamondbacks rotation, Ryne Nelson or Tommy Henry?

Once Jordan Montgomery and Eduardo Rodriguez come back, the Diamondbacks will have to make hard decision about Ryne Nelson or Tommy Henry.

13 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Ryne Nelson delivers best home start in years to defeat Cardinals

Diamondbacks starter Ryne Nelson walked off the mound at Chase Field to a standing ovation after a gem against the Cardinals.

22 hours ago

Lourdes Gurriel Jr....

Damon Allred

Diamondbacks’ Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hits go-ahead home run to beat Cardinals

Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a three-run home run to pull his team ahead of the Cardinals at Chase Field on Saturday.

1 day ago

Lourdes Gurriel Jr...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ pitching cracks outweigh 6-run comeback vs. Cardinals

The Diamondbacks erased a six-run deficit in one inning against the Cardinals, but the rest of the game was all St. Louis.

2 days ago

Corbin Martin claimed off waivers by Brewers from Diamondbacks