Corbin Martin claimed off waivers by Brewers from Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — Right-handed pitcher Corbin Martin was claimed off waivers from Arizona by the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, ending the Diamondbacks tenure of all four players picked up in the 2019 Zack Greinke trade.

Martin returned to the mound after a lat tear ended his 2023 season in spring training, and manager Torey Lovullo has been open Martin would have made the team out of camp last year.

The 28-year-old was slow played in spring training and only made two appearances in Cactus League before he was optioned to Triple-A Reno on March 18. Lovullo showed optimism Martin could be a relief option for the Diamondbacks once he appeared in more games, but a slew of early injuries on the big league club forced the front office to make moves.

The D-backs placed shortstop Geraldo Perdomo on the 10-day injured list on April 7 (retroactive to April 4) and selected the contract of infielder Kevin Newman. Martin was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Martin only pitched in 12 games with Arizona since the 2019 trade deadline due to injuries and time in the minor leagues.

His departure puts a bow on the once promising trade package.

The D-backs traded Greinke, the franchise’s highest-paid free agent addition, to the Houston Astros for four prospects on deadline day.

Arizona since designated pitcher J.B. Bukauskas for assignment before the 2023 season, and the Seattle Mariners picked him up. Infielder Josh Rojas was the most successful of the group with Arizona and was traded in a package for Mariners closer Paul Sewald last deadline. Designated hitter Seth Beer was designated for assignment in 2023, outrighted and picked in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates in December.

Rojas picked up 3.2 rWAR with Arizona, while the other three player combined for -2.5 rWAR. Greinke earned 3.5 rWAR between 2019-21 with Houston.

The last branch on the trade tree is Sewald since he was the only player acquired for one of the four.

The Brewers optioned Martin to Triple-A Nashville after claiming him.

