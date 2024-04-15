The Arizona Cardinals will host Alabama edge Dallas Turner for a top 30 visit on Monday and Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Experts project Turner to be an early-to-mid first round draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He is widely regarded as one of the best edge defenders on the board.

With the fourth overall pick in the draft, many analysts expect the Cardinals to draft Marvin Harrison Jr., who is one of the top wide receivers available. Turner ranks several spots behind the Ohio State prospect on most mock draft boards, which may imply that Turner is a potential target for Arizona if the Cardinals decide to trade back.

Turner joins the list of players like OT JC Latham, edge Laiatu Latu and OLB Chop Robinson, who all have met with the Cardinals. All of these players are projected to go several picks after Harrison Jr. on most mock draft boards.

Turner, standing at 6-foot-3, 247 pounds, earned the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award in his final season with the Crimson Tide. He started all 14 games in 2023, notching 53 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He also forced two fumbles.

While fans and experts alike expect Arizona to take Harrison Jr. with its first pick, the Cardinals could trade back to take a different wide receiver or a defensive player like Turner that would help a struggling pass-rush unit. The Cardinals defense recorded 33 team sacks in 2023, the third-lowest in the NFL and Arizona’s lowest total in a decade.

Turner on the Arizona Sports Mock Draft Tracker has gone to the Cardinals in four of the 182 mocks gathered as of Monday.

