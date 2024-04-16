One NFL Draft of Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort trading a top-five pick could be an anomaly. But NFL Network’s Peter Schrager, according to his sourced NFL mock draft, thinks that could become a trend in 2024.

Schrager’s first version of his mock, like always, is based on what he is hearing and thinks will happen — not what he believes should happen.

For Arizona, it’s another year of a trade-down, but it’s not a deal many have mentioned to this point. Schrager has the Cardinals trading out of the No. 4 pick with the New York Giants, who select quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Then, Arizona uses New York’s No. 6 pick on Washington receiver Rome Odunze.

This is merely a mock draft, but I could see this deal coming to fruition. (Giants general manager) Joe Schoen didn’t draft (quarterback) Daniel Jones, J.J. checks a lot of boxes, and Big Blue can get out of Jones’ contract after this upcoming season. I assume that this projection could make headlines in New York. That’s fine. I know the Giants have been going through all of the quarterback prospects diligently, as they should be. … The Cardinals trade back two spots, yet still scoop up a No. 1 wideout for Kyler Murray. Odunze’s a tough, smart player — the perfect kind of building block for this franchise in this moment.

The unknown here is what assets the Giants could deal to Arizona.

New York’s other picks in the 2024 draft are: No. 47, No. 70, No. 107, No. 166 and No. 183.

A two-spot trade-down here costs the Cardinals a chance at Ohio State product Marvin Harrison Jr., who in Schrager’s mock goes No. 5 to play for the Los Angeles Chargers and former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Is missing out on arguably the top receiver worth trading for future picks? We’ll see, but it’s worth noting Schrager is hearing the Giants have major quarterback interest.

The NFL Network host and occasional mock-maker has been correct before. Last year, he nearly nailed Arizona’s wild 2023 first round in his final mock.

Schrager had the Cardinals trading down with Tennessee and then adding an offensive lineman, with Georgia’s Broderick Jones going to Arizona 11th overall. But in that mock, Schrager wrote that “Paris Johnson Jr might be the guy the Cardinals want.”

Indeed, in reality, Arizona traded down with Houston, then back up in a deal with Detroit to nab Johnson with the sixth overall selection.

It’s impossible to predict that craziness. Schrager was darn close.

If he is right once again, this could be a wild ride for the Cardinals in 2024, making Ossenfort’s dealings a trend rather than an anomaly.

