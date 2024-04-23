CBS Sports draft analyst Pete Prisco believes LSU’s Malik Nabers should be the Arizona Cardinals’ pick at fourth overall.

Despite Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. still available, Nabers is Arizona’s choice at No. 4 in his annual “who-they-should-take” mock draft.

His reasoning behind the decision is rather simple:

I like Nabers more than Marvin Harrison, which is why this is the pick. Nabers has more wiggle in my mind. Both will be great, but my preference is Nabers.

Nabers put his name on the first-round map with an impressive final season at LSU where he reeled in 89 catches for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. He led the SEC in catches and yards while landing second in receiving touchdowns.

Nabers, who NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has compared to Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson, was also among the many names the Cardinals brought in this offseason for a top 30 visit.

Where do the other top wide receiver prospects end up in Prisco’s mock draft?

Harrison didn’t have to wait long for his name to be called in Prisco’s mock draft, going one pick later to the Los Angeles Chargers at fifth overall.

Washington’s Rome Odunze was the next player off the board to the New York Giants at sixth overall.

What about the Cardinals’ other first-round pick at No. 27?

Prisco doubled down on offensive talent for Arizona, adding Nabers before coming back around and swooping up Georgia tackle Amarius Mims at No. 27.

They take a right tackle and move Paris Johnson, last year’s top pick, to the left side. They would have bookends for a long time if they made this move.

Mims made six starts across seven games played last year for Georgia. At 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds, Mims would give Arizona another tackle option in a room that includes Johnson, Jonah Williams and Kelvin Beachum.

