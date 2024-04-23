Close
Prisco: Cardinals ‘should’ take Malik Nabers over Marvin Harrison Jr. in NFL Draft

Apr 23, 2024, 1:09 PM | Updated: 1:18 pm

Malik Nabers celebrates...

Malik Nabers #8 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a touchdown during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

CBS Sports draft analyst Pete Prisco believes LSU’s Malik Nabers should be the Arizona Cardinals’ pick at fourth overall.

Despite Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. still available, Nabers is Arizona’s choice at No. 4 in his annual “who-they-should-take” mock draft.

His reasoning behind the decision is rather simple:

I like Nabers more than Marvin Harrison, which is why this is the pick. Nabers has more wiggle in my mind. Both will be great, but my preference is Nabers.

Nabers put his name on the first-round map with an impressive final season at LSU where he reeled in 89 catches for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. He led the SEC in catches and yards while landing second in receiving touchdowns.

Nabers, who NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has compared to Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson, was also among the many names the Cardinals brought in this offseason for a top 30 visit.

Where do the other top wide receiver prospects end up in Prisco’s mock draft?

Harrison didn’t have to wait long for his name to be called in Prisco’s mock draft, going one pick later to the Los Angeles Chargers at fifth overall.

Washington’s Rome Odunze was the next player off the board to the New York Giants at sixth overall.

What about the Cardinals’ other first-round pick at No. 27?

Prisco doubled down on offensive talent for Arizona, adding Nabers before coming back around and swooping up Georgia tackle Amarius Mims at No. 27.

They take a right tackle and move Paris Johnson, last year’s top pick, to the left side. They would have bookends for a long time if they made this move.

Mims made six starts across seven games played last year for Georgia. At 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds, Mims would give Arizona another tackle option in a room that includes Johnson, Jonah Williams and Kelvin Beachum.

Cardinals Corner

Steve Keim looks on...

Tyler Drake

Ex-Cardinals general manager Steve Keim ‘much happier now’ after rehab stint

Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim opened up about his mysterious leave of absence and parting of ways from the team on Tuesday.

9 minutes ago

Chop Robinson runs the 4-=yard dash at the NFL Draft Combine...

Tyler Drake

Which NFL Draft prospects are being mocked to Cardinals’ No. 27 pick?

A look at what NFL Draft analysts are thinking when it comes to the Arizona Cardinals' second first-round pick.

7 hours ago

Monti Ossenfort speaks at the NFL Combine...

Tyler Drake

NFL mock draft tracker: What will the Cardinals do with the No. 4 pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort talks to reporters...

Tyler Drake

Monti Ossenfort keeping trade options open as Cardinals’ draft board nears completion

The Arizona Cardinals have about 95% of their draft board completed about a week out from the NFL Draft and continue to look at all avenues.

5 days ago

Monti Ossenfort looks on during the 2023 NFL Draft Combine...

Tyler Drake

Daniel Jeremiah: NFL Draft is Cardinals’ moment to set up franchise for years to come

The 2024 NFL Draft marks a big set-your-franchise-up situation for the Arizona Cardinals, says NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

5 days ago

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill speaks at a press conference...

Tyler Drake

Michael Bidwill: Cardinals ‘aligned on getting this thing right’ in 2024

Michael Bidwill believes the Cardinals aren't that far off from really turning things around under Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort.

6 days ago

