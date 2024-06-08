Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Phoenix Suns pre-NBA Draft workout tracker

Jun 8, 2024, 9:42 AM

Cal's Jaylon Tyson and USC's Bronny James, shown playing against each other in January, are among r...

Cal's Jaylon Tyson and USC's Bronny James, shown playing against each other in January, are among reported pre-draft workouts for the Phoenix Suns (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


With the 2024 NBA Draft coming up on June 26-27, potential draftees have begun working out for the Phoenix Suns.

While some NBA teams are very transparent about their workouts and even invite media to speak with prospects, the Suns play their cards much closer to the vest, at least since James Jones’ tenure began.

That leaves us relying on the prospects themselves to make their workouts known — such as in the case of California wing Jaylon Tyson. Agencies and reporters have also tipped us off — like in the case of USC guard Bronny James — regarding information on Suns workouts.

Phoenix has its first-round pick (No. 22) but forfeited its second-round pick for contacting then-free agent center Drew Eubanks ahead of the allowed negotiation period. It can also add undrafted free agents, especially as it now has a G League roster to fill out with the Valley Suns set to play an inaugural season at Mullett Arena in Tempe.

Here are the NBA draft prospects the Suns have worked out to this point — or at least the ones we could identify — in order of where they rank on ESPN‘s latest top-100 big board.

Who has worked out so far for the Phoenix Suns ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft?

28. Jaylon Tyson, Cal wing

The only potential first-round prospect to be publicly looked at by the Suns so far, Tyson starred for Cal as a junior after playing his sophomore season at Texas Tech and freshman season at Texas.

As a junior, the 6-foot-7, 215-pound wing averaged 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He got to the rim nearly seven times per game and made 56.9% of his shots there, according to Synergy. The majority of his jump shots came off the dribble, hitting 33.7% of his 2.8 pull-up 3s per game.

54. Bronny James, USC guard

James worked out for the Suns on June 5 in a group setting that included West Virginia’s RaeQuan Battle and Villanova’s Mark Armstrong, according to azcentral.com’s Duane Rankin.

He would be a reach at No. 22, but the 6-foot-2, 205-pound James is a real-deal prospect if he can be obtained in a second-round trade or as an undrafted player who spends time in Tempe. However, Klutch agent Rich Paul has made it known that a two-way contract won’t do it for the James family.

56. Trentyn Flowers, Adelaide 36ers wing

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported the 6-foot-9, 205-pound Flowers had a workout scheduled with Phoenix after playing last season in Australia’s National Basketball League after initially enrolling at Louisville.

He didn’t have the role in Adelaide that he was hoping for, averaging just 5.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in 12.7 minutes across 18 games. He did, however, flash an improved 3-point shot on minuscule volume, making eight of his 19 attempts on the season (42.1%).

92. Jaylin Williams, Auburn forward

Williams worked out for Phoenix on June 4, his agency said. He averaged 12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 2023-24, his fifth season playing for the Tigers.

A 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward, Williams ideally fits a versatile role that can include connecting the offense, setting screens and hitting standstill 3s, which he did at a 39.5% clip last season (41.2% when those shots are open).

Unranked. RaeQuan Battle, West Virginia guard

One of the reported standouts from the June 5 workout that included James, Battle averaged 16.1 points and four rebounds as West Virginia’s top scoring option in his fifth collegiate season. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, his main statistical red flag is never averaging at least one assist per game in any of his five seasons.

UR. Mark Armstrong, Villanova guard

The second-youngest prospect on the list after James, Armstrong expanded his role as a sophomore to being more of a consistent contributor. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard, who also impressed at the James workout, averaged 8.4 points and 2.4 assists in 24.5 minutes per game last season.

UR. Fardaws Aimaq, Cal forward

This 6-foot-11, 215-pound Canadian forward was in Phoenix for a workout on May 29, according to trainer Harp Grewal. He averaged 14.5 points and 11 rebounds along with a block per game as a fifth-year senior at Cal.

