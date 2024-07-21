ESPN’s Bobby Marks: Where Suns sit after NBA offseason signings

The Phoenix Suns headed into the 2024 offseason very limited in what they could do to improve the team due to the team being in the second apron of the NBA’s luxury tax.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks hailed the Suns ability to work around around the second apron restrictions, re-signing Royce O’Neale and Josh Okogie as well as acquiring point guard Monte Morris.

O’Neale is one of four players in the NBA to record 150 3-pointers, 50 steals and 40 blocks in each of the past two seasons. Morris averaged a career-high 5.3 assists (over) two years with the Washington Wizards and fills a much needed void at point guard. The $8 million Okogie salary gives the Suns a tradable asset in mid-January.

Marks has a potential Kevin Durant contract extension as something to watch out for the Suns going into the 2024-25 season.

Durant, 35, has two years left on his contract ($51.2 million and $54.7 million) and is eligible to sign a one-year extension, which would pay him $59.7 million in 2026-27, when the two-time NBA champion turns 38.

Other Suns offseason moves and signings

Along with those signings, the Suns added forwards Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro in the 2024 NBA Draft. Dunn, selected No. 28 in the first round, inked a four-year, $13 million deal whereas Ighodaro (No. 40 overall pick) agreed to a four-year, $7.9 million contract.

Jalen Bridges and Collin Gillespie each signed two-way contracts with the Suns in the aftermath of the draft. Bridges arrives from Baylor whereas Gillespie has one year of league experience with the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns also added center Mason Plumlee on a one-year, $3.3 million contract.

The 6-foot-10 veteran will be entering his 11th NBA season after most recently being a role player on the Los Angeles Clippers from 2022-24. He averaged 5.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 14.7 minutes in 46 games during last year’s campaign with LA. Plumlee brings familiarity for Morris, as each came of the Nuggets’ bench from 2017-20.

Damion Lee, who was sidelined all last season due to a right meniscus injury, re-signed with the Suns on a one-year, $2.7 million agreement. The guard provided an update that he is at “85%” health and will be ready for the team’s upcoming training camp.

Bol Bol was the latest re-signing player from the 2023-24 Suns roster, with the dynamic 7-foot-3 center agreeing to a one-year, $2.3 million deal. He filled the 15th and final roster spot available.

Last year, Bol averaged 5.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.6 blocks and 10.6 minutes per game.

He removed himself from South Sudan’s Olympic roster on Friday due to uncited personal reasons.

How did the rookies perform with the Summer Suns?

The Summer Suns finished their time in Las Vegas with a 2-3 record, following an 87-77 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

Ighodaro shined in his time on the court, notably posting eight points and 11 rebounds in a 115-90 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday and amassing nine assists versus the Kings.

Fellow rookie Dunn nailed his first three-pointer as a Sun in game three against the Oklahoma City Thunder, demonstrating his willingness to pull the trigger in light of a shooting concern. It was the lone three-ball he made, as he went 1-for-13 from deep in four games played.

Bridges was worth the price of admission in the Summer League finale, scoring 16 points and knocking down four three-point balls. He sunk a Summer Suns-best 14 three-pointers over his session.

