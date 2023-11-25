Sun Devils vs. Wildcats: A look back at Territorial Cup history
Nov 24, 2023, 7:02 PM
Every time Arizona and Arizona State match up in the Territorial Cup, regardless of record for either team, it just matters.
The 2023 Territorial Cup sets up to be potentially monumental. If the Oregon State Beavers beat the Oregon Ducks on Friday night, then Saturday’s Duel in the Desert for the 8-3 Arizona Wildcats is a win-and-get-in scenario for the Pac-12 Championship Game.
For the 3-8 Sun Devils, then, it’s the first rivalry game for head coach Kenny Dillingham that comes with a chance to ruin an opportunity.
They meet up for a 1:30 p.m. MST kickoff in Tempe that will air on ESPN, Arizona Sports, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.
Here’s a little thumbnail history of what this heated rivalry game has looked like since the two schools joined the Pac-10 in 1978 before their final game in the Pac-12 Saturday.
Territorial Cup history of Arizona, ASU between 1978-present
|Year
|Site
|ASU Record
|UA Record
|Score
|Details
|1978
|Tucson
|7-3
|5-5
|ASU 18-17
|Sun Devils win 4th straight in rivalry
|1979
|Tempe
|6-4
|5-4-1
|UA 27-24
|Brent Weber makes last-second field goal to lift Wildcats
|1980
|Tucson
|6-4
|5-5
|ASU 44-7
|ASU stormed to 31-0 halftime lead
|1981
|Tempe
|8-2 (#18)
|6-4
|ASU 24-13
|Teams combine for 10 turnovers in rain-soaked game
|1982
|Tucson
|9-1 (#6)
|5-4-1
|UA 28-18
|Wildcats knock ASU out of Rose Bowl
|1983
|Tempe
|6-3-1
|6-3-1
|UA 17-15
|UA’s Max Zendejas kicks GW 45-yard field goal as time expires
|1984
|Tucson
|5-5
|6-4
|UA 16-10
|Max Zendejas kicks three field goals, including a 52-yarder
|1985
|Tempe
|8-2
|7-3
|UA 16-13
|Max Zendejas’ 32-yd FG keeps ASU out of the Rose Bowl again
|1986
|Tucson
|9-0-1 (#4)
|7-2 (#14)
|UA 34-17
|Wildcats ruin ASU’s undefeated season
|1987
|Tempe
|6-4
|4-4-2
|Tie 24-24
|Dick Tomey opts to kick FG for tie; Wildcats end season with three ties
|1988
|Tucson
|6-4
|6-4
|UA 28-18
|Ronald Veal hits Derek Hill on a 55-yard Hail Mary TD pass on last play of first half
|1989
|Tempe
|6-3-1
|6-4
|UA 28-10
|Sun Devils take field in all gold uniforms
|1990
|Tucson
|4-5
|6-4
|UA 21-17
|Bobby Roland preserves win by intercepting Paul Justin at UA 4-yard line with :30 left
|1991
|Tempe
|5-5
|4-6
|ASU 37-14
|“The Streak” ends at 9; Larry Marmie’s final game as ASU coach
|1992
|Tucson
|5-5
|6-3-1 (#16)
|ASU 7-6
|Kevin Galbreath’s 51-yd TD run in 4th qtr gives ASU win
|1993
|Tempe
|6-4
|8-2 (#19)
|UA 34-20
|Dan White throws three second-half touchdowns
|1994
|Tucson
|3-7
|7-3
|UA 28-27
|Wildcats rally from 27-15 deficit in fourth quarter; Jon Baker misses last-second field goal
|1995
|Tempe
|6-4
|5-5
|UA 31-28
|Wildcats score 17 unanswered points in fourth quarter; Jon Prasuhn’s last-second field goal wins it
|1996
|Tucson
|10-0 (#4)
|5-5
|ASU 56-14
|ASU completes perfect regular season
|1997
|Tempe
|8-2 (#17)
|5-5
|UA 28-16
|Ortege Jenkins throws three first-half TD passes
|1998
|Tucson
|5-5
|10-1 (#7)
|UA 50-42
|Trung Canidate runs for 288 yards and 3 TDs
|1999
|Tempe
|5-5
|5-5
|ASU 42-27
|Backfield tandem of J.R. Redmond and Delvon Flowers leads ASU to 226 rushing yards
|2000
|Tucson
|5-5
|5-5
|ASU 30-17
|Sun Devils force three turnovers; Terrell Suggs scores def. TD; Mike Barth scores on fake FG
|2001
|Tempe
|4-6
|4-6
|UA 34-21
|Wildcats take 20-0 lead after first quarter; Clarence Farmer 158 yards rushing and one TD
|2002
|Tucson
|7-5
|4-7
|ASU 34-20
|Mike Williams runs for 162 yards and four TDs
|2003
|Tempe
|4-7
|2-9
|ASU 28-7
|Andrew Walter throws for 281 yards and three touchdowns
|2004
|Tucson
|8-2 (#18)
|2-8
|UA 34-27
|Richard Kovalchek throws for three scores, ASU commits five turnovers
|2005
|Tempe
|5-5
|3-7
|ASU 23-20
|Terry Richardson 71-yard punt return TD; Jess Ainsworth kicks GW 20-yard FG with :09 left
|2006
|Tucson
|6-5
|6-5
|ASU 28-14
|Rudy Carpenter throws three TD passes; Wildcats gain only 168 total yards
|2007
|Tempe
|9-2 (#13)
|5-6
|ASU 20-17
|Rudy Carpenter throws two touchdown passes
|2008
|Tucson
|5-6
|6-5
|UA 31-10
|Willie Tuitama throws for 284 yards and two scores; ASU only 162 total yards
|2009
|Tempe
|4-7
|7-4
|UA 20-17
|Kyle Williams muffs fourth-quarter punt; Alex Zendejas kicks GW FG with no time left
|2010
|Tucson
|5-6
|7-4
|ASU 30-29 (2OT)
|James Brooks blocks two extra points to preserve ASU win
|2011
|Tempe
|6-4
|2-8
|UA 31-27
|Backup QB Bryson Beirne hits Juron Criner on GW TD with 5:18 left
|2012
|Tucson
|6-5
|7-4
|ASU 41-34
|Sun Devils explode for 24 points in the fourth quarter
|2013
|Tempe
|9-2 (#13)
|7-4
|ASU 58-21
|D.J. Foster runs for 124 yards and 2 TDs, Jaelen Strong tallies 142 receiving yards and a TD
|2014
|Tucson
|9-2 (#13)
|9-2 (#11)
|UA 42-35
|Nick Wilson runs for 178 yards and three TDs as the Wildcats win the game and the Pac-12 South
|2015
|Tempe
|5-5
|6-5
|ASU 52-37
|Late Arizona rally is thwarted by pair of fourth-quarter pick sixes from Kareem Orr and Lloyd Carrington
|2016
|Tucson
|5-6
|2-9
|UA 56-35
|Arizona rushes for a school-record 511 yards and does not throw a pass in the second half
|2017
|Tempe
|6-5
|7-4
|ASU 42-30
|The Sun Devils outscored their rivals 28-6 in the second half for the final win of the Todd Graham era
|2018
|Tucson
|6-5
|5-6
|ASU 41-40
|ASU erases 19-point deficit in 4th quarter, Wildcats K Josh Pollack missed a 45-yard FG with 11 seconds left
|2019
|Tempe
|6-5
|4-7
|ASU 24-14
|Sun Devils RB Eno Benjamin dominated with 168 yards rushing and 2 TDs
|2020
|Tucson
|0-2
|0-4
|ASU 70-7
|ASU runs for 259 yards and scores 10 total touchdowns in Kevin Sumlin’s last game as Wildcats head coach.
|2021
|Tempe
|7-3
|1-9
|ASU, 38-15
|Amid a recruiting scandal, the Sun Devils end the year with a win for head coach Herm Edwards, whose AD confirms he will retain his job into 2022 following the game.
|2022
|Tucson
|3-8
|4-7
|UA, 38-35
|ASU is led by interim coach Shaun Aguano and Tucson-grown QB Trenton Bourguet, allows 265 total yards and 3 scores to Wildcat RB Michael Wiley