Every time Arizona and Arizona State match up in the Territorial Cup, regardless of record for either team, it just matters.

The 2023 Territorial Cup sets up to be potentially monumental. If the Oregon State Beavers beat the Oregon Ducks on Friday night, then Saturday’s Duel in the Desert for the 8-3 Arizona Wildcats is a win-and-get-in scenario for the Pac-12 Championship Game.

For the 3-8 Sun Devils, then, it’s the first rivalry game for head coach Kenny Dillingham that comes with a chance to ruin an opportunity.

They meet up for a 1:30 p.m. MST kickoff in Tempe that will air on ESPN, Arizona Sports, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Here’s a little thumbnail history of what this heated rivalry game has looked like since the two schools joined the Pac-10 in 1978 before their final game in the Pac-12 Saturday.

Territorial Cup history of Arizona, ASU between 1978-present

Year Site ASU Record UA Record Score Details 1978 Tucson 7-3 5-5 ASU 18-17 Sun Devils win 4th straight in rivalry 1979 Tempe 6-4 5-4-1 UA 27-24 Brent Weber makes last-second field goal to lift Wildcats 1980 Tucson 6-4 5-5 ASU 44-7 ASU stormed to 31-0 halftime lead 1981 Tempe 8-2 (#18) 6-4 ASU 24-13 Teams combine for 10 turnovers in rain-soaked game 1982 Tucson 9-1 (#6) 5-4-1 UA 28-18 Wildcats knock ASU out of Rose Bowl 1983 Tempe 6-3-1 6-3-1 UA 17-15 UA’s Max Zendejas kicks GW 45-yard field goal as time expires 1984 Tucson 5-5 6-4 UA 16-10 Max Zendejas kicks three field goals, including a 52-yarder 1985 Tempe 8-2 7-3 UA 16-13 Max Zendejas’ 32-yd FG keeps ASU out of the Rose Bowl again 1986 Tucson 9-0-1 (#4) 7-2 (#14) UA 34-17 Wildcats ruin ASU’s undefeated season 1987 Tempe 6-4 4-4-2 Tie 24-24 Dick Tomey opts to kick FG for tie; Wildcats end season with three ties 1988 Tucson 6-4 6-4 UA 28-18 Ronald Veal hits Derek Hill on a 55-yard Hail Mary TD pass on last play of first half 1989 Tempe 6-3-1 6-4 UA 28-10 Sun Devils take field in all gold uniforms 1990 Tucson 4-5 6-4 UA 21-17 Bobby Roland preserves win by intercepting Paul Justin at UA 4-yard line with :30 left 1991 Tempe 5-5 4-6 ASU 37-14 “The Streak” ends at 9; Larry Marmie’s final game as ASU coach 1992 Tucson 5-5 6-3-1 (#16) ASU 7-6 Kevin Galbreath’s 51-yd TD run in 4th qtr gives ASU win 1993 Tempe 6-4 8-2 (#19) UA 34-20 Dan White throws three second-half touchdowns 1994 Tucson 3-7 7-3 UA 28-27 Wildcats rally from 27-15 deficit in fourth quarter; Jon Baker misses last-second field goal 1995 Tempe 6-4 5-5 UA 31-28 Wildcats score 17 unanswered points in fourth quarter; Jon Prasuhn’s last-second field goal wins it 1996 Tucson 10-0 (#4) 5-5 ASU 56-14 ASU completes perfect regular season 1997 Tempe 8-2 (#17) 5-5 UA 28-16 Ortege Jenkins throws three first-half TD passes 1998 Tucson 5-5 10-1 (#7) UA 50-42 Trung Canidate runs for 288 yards and 3 TDs 1999 Tempe 5-5 5-5 ASU 42-27 Backfield tandem of J.R. Redmond and Delvon Flowers leads ASU to 226 rushing yards 2000 Tucson 5-5 5-5 ASU 30-17 Sun Devils force three turnovers; Terrell Suggs scores def. TD; Mike Barth scores on fake FG 2001 Tempe 4-6 4-6 UA 34-21 Wildcats take 20-0 lead after first quarter; Clarence Farmer 158 yards rushing and one TD 2002 Tucson 7-5 4-7 ASU 34-20 Mike Williams runs for 162 yards and four TDs 2003 Tempe 4-7 2-9 ASU 28-7 Andrew Walter throws for 281 yards and three touchdowns 2004 Tucson 8-2 (#18) 2-8 UA 34-27 Richard Kovalchek throws for three scores, ASU commits five turnovers 2005 Tempe 5-5 3-7 ASU 23-20 Terry Richardson 71-yard punt return TD; Jess Ainsworth kicks GW 20-yard FG with :09 left 2006 Tucson 6-5 6-5 ASU 28-14 Rudy Carpenter throws three TD passes; Wildcats gain only 168 total yards 2007 Tempe 9-2 (#13) 5-6 ASU 20-17 Rudy Carpenter throws two touchdown passes 2008 Tucson 5-6 6-5 UA 31-10 Willie Tuitama throws for 284 yards and two scores; ASU only 162 total yards 2009 Tempe 4-7 7-4 UA 20-17 Kyle Williams muffs fourth-quarter punt; Alex Zendejas kicks GW FG with no time left 2010 Tucson 5-6 7-4 ASU 30-29 (2OT) James Brooks blocks two extra points to preserve ASU win 2011 Tempe 6-4 2-8 UA 31-27 Backup QB Bryson Beirne hits Juron Criner on GW TD with 5:18 left 2012 Tucson 6-5 7-4 ASU 41-34 Sun Devils explode for 24 points in the fourth quarter 2013 Tempe 9-2 (#13) 7-4 ASU 58-21 D.J. Foster runs for 124 yards and 2 TDs, Jaelen Strong tallies 142 receiving yards and a TD 2014 Tucson 9-2 (#13) 9-2 (#11) UA 42-35 Nick Wilson runs for 178 yards and three TDs as the Wildcats win the game and the Pac-12 South 2015 Tempe 5-5 6-5 ASU 52-37 Late Arizona rally is thwarted by pair of fourth-quarter pick sixes from Kareem Orr and Lloyd Carrington 2016 Tucson 5-6 2-9 UA 56-35 Arizona rushes for a school-record 511 yards and does not throw a pass in the second half 2017 Tempe 6-5 7-4 ASU 42-30 The Sun Devils outscored their rivals 28-6 in the second half for the final win of the Todd Graham era 2018 Tucson 6-5 5-6 ASU 41-40 ASU erases 19-point deficit in 4th quarter, Wildcats K Josh Pollack missed a 45-yard FG with 11 seconds left 2019 Tempe 6-5 4-7 ASU 24-14 Sun Devils RB Eno Benjamin dominated with 168 yards rushing and 2 TDs 2020 Tucson 0-2 0-4 ASU 70-7 ASU runs for 259 yards and scores 10 total touchdowns in Kevin Sumlin’s last game as Wildcats head coach. 2021 Tempe 7-3 1-9 ASU, 38-15 Amid a recruiting scandal, the Sun Devils end the year with a win for head coach Herm Edwards, whose AD confirms he will retain his job into 2022 following the game. 2022 Tucson 3-8 4-7 UA, 38-35 ASU is led by interim coach Shaun Aguano and Tucson-grown QB Trenton Bourguet, allows 265 total yards and 3 scores to Wildcat RB Michael Wiley

Follow @AZSports