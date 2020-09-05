The Charlotte Hornets are switching things up next season.

The team revealed their new look this week, donning the double pinstripes jerseys in what the organization is calling “fierce, formal and fly.”

The Hornets turned back the clock, taking the similar stripe pattern used in the team’s 1997-2002 threads, though the pinstripes are one color in the new uniforms.

“The new look is streamlined to be more bold, symbolic and unified in order to present a modern and relevant take on the storied basketball tradition of Charlotte and the Carolinas,” the team said in a press release.

The Hornets’ Association jersey says “Charlotte” on the chest in teal and has teal numbers, all of which are outlined in purple. The neck and arm openings are teal.

Charlotte’s Icon jersey says “Hornets” on the chest in white and has white numbers, outlined in purple. The neck and arm openings are white.

The shorts each have a double line on each side and features a secondary logo in purple.

But the uniforms aren’t the only thing the Hornets are switching up this season.

The team announced on Monday it will be revamping its home court.

The court features teal keys with a honeycomb design, while the logo at half court has been cleaned with the removal of the word “Hornets.”

The team’s phrase, “Buzz City,” has also been added to the court and a silhouette of the logo sits in the corners.

The teal on the outside of the court features a honeycomb design as well, and the full court cell pattern has been flipped and extends beyond the 3-point line.

The changeup is the first redesign of the primary court since the Hornets brand returned in 2014, the team said.