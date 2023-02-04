The Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday announced 28 non-roster invitees to attend Major League camp in Spring Training.

The invitees include prospects and veterans signed to minor-league deals looking to earn a roster spot or gain experience.

Among the group were four of Arizona’s top six prospects ranked by MLB Pipeline, such as 2020 first-round pick Jordan Lawlar (No. 3).

RHP Brandon Pfaadt (No. 4), LHP Blake Walston (No. 5) and INF Deyvison De Los Santos (No. 6) will also get a look with the big leaguers.

Pfaadt, 24, pitched 10 games in Triple-A Reno at the end of last season and is most likely of the four to impact the D-backs early in 2023, while Lawlar, Walston and De Los Santos reached Double-A Amarillo in 2022.

Lawlar, 20, and De Los Santos, 19, also played for the Salt River Rafters in the Arizona Fall League, and the former produced a .997 OPS in 11 games.

Several NRIs played roles for the D-backs last season.

Infielder Buddy Kennedy had one of the brightest moments of the year by hitting a grand slam with his grandfather and longtime MLB player Don Money celebrating in the stands. Infielder Jake Hager played 28 contests in the bigs last year and Tyler Gilbert started seven games on the hill.

The D-backs looked to revamp the bullpen this offseason and made several minor league deals with veterans to throw in the mix this spring.

Former All-Star closer for the New York Mets Jeurys Familia, eight-year MLB veteran Zach McAllister and flame thrower Jandel Gustave are in that group.

Pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 15 before the first full squad workout on Feb. 20.

Arizona’s first games are on Feb. 25 with split-squad action against the Athletics and Rockies.

List of D-backs NRIs:

