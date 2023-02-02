Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

The Ain’t No Fang Podcast: D-backs should reunite with Archie Bradley, Andrew Chafin

Feb 2, 2023, 2:17 PM
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley points to a teammate after the team's 3-2 victory over ...
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley points to a teammate after the team's 3-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Going into the offseason, one of the top priorities for the Arizona Diamondbacks was to improve the bullpen.

Outside of Joe Mantiply, who was an MLB All-Star in 2022, the bullpen struggled. As a whole, it produced a 4.58 ERA last season.

So far, general manager Mike Hazen has made some additions to the pen. They have signed guys like Miguel Castro and Scott McGough to major league deals, as well as multiple minor league signings, including veteran reliever Jeurys Familia. But the bullpen could still use more help.

Could the D-backs turn to a couple of old friends like Andrew Chafin and Archie Bradley?

RELATED STORIES

Chafin is still a free agent and is coming off a solid season in Detroit where he sported a 2.83 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 64 games. He would help the team tremendously.

Bradley, on the other hand, had a strange season with the Angels. In just 21 games, he had a 4.82 ERA before suffering a freak injury where he fractured his elbow falling over the dugout railing during a brawl between the Angeles and Mariners in June.

Bradley’s addition would be less about what he can bring on the field and more about what his return would mean for the fanbase — and what he could teach the young players about what it means to be an Arizona Diamondback.

In the latest episode of The Ain’t No Fang Podcast, Steve Zinsmeister and Cody Fincher discuss why the D-backs should bring those two familiar faces back to the Desert.

Arizona Diamondbacks

General view of action as starting pitcher Merrill Kelly #29 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches ag...
Austin Scott

2023 MLB Draft Combine is coming to Chase Field

The third installation of the MLB Draft Combine will take place at Chase Field, showcasing over 300 draft-eligible players.
20 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a jersey logo patch advertisement with Avnet. (Photo courtesy Ar...
Kevin Zimmerman

Diamondbacks add jersey patch ad featuring tech company Avnet

Technology company Avnet has agreed to a deal to have its logo featured as a jersey patch on the uniforms of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
20 hours ago
An overhead view of the Oakland Athletics and Arizona Diamondbacks as they stand for the national a...
Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks release 2023 spring training broadcast schedule

The Arizona Diamondbacks begin spring training in 2023 with a Saturday, Feb. 25, split-squad day against the Rockies and A's.
2 days ago
Jandel Gustave #31 of the Milwaukee Brewers delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the fif...
Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks reportedly agree with RHP Jandel Gustave on minor-league contract

Right-handed reliever Jandel Gustave has agreed with the Arizona Diamondbacks on a minor-league contract, reports FanSided's Robert Murray.
3 days ago
Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks high fives teammates after defeating the Philadelphia...
Alex Weiner

D-backs get 4 prospects on MLB’s top 100 list, headlined by Corbin Carroll

The Diamondbacks were one of two teams with three prospects on the top 15 of MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospects list for 2023. 
7 days ago
Jeurys Familia of the Boston Red Sox delivers during the tenth inning of a game against the New Yor...
Torrence Dunham

D-backs reportedly sign veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to minor league deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks appear to be adding depth to the bullpen with the reported signing of veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor league deal.
9 days ago
The Ain’t No Fang Podcast: D-backs should reunite with Archie Bradley, Andrew Chafin