Going into the offseason, one of the top priorities for the Arizona Diamondbacks was to improve the bullpen.

Outside of Joe Mantiply, who was an MLB All-Star in 2022, the bullpen struggled. As a whole, it produced a 4.58 ERA last season.

So far, general manager Mike Hazen has made some additions to the pen. They have signed guys like Miguel Castro and Scott McGough to major league deals, as well as multiple minor league signings, including veteran reliever Jeurys Familia. But the bullpen could still use more help.

Could the D-backs turn to a couple of old friends like Andrew Chafin and Archie Bradley?

Chafin is still a free agent and is coming off a solid season in Detroit where he sported a 2.83 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 64 games. He would help the team tremendously.

Bradley, on the other hand, had a strange season with the Angels. In just 21 games, he had a 4.82 ERA before suffering a freak injury where he fractured his elbow falling over the dugout railing during a brawl between the Angeles and Mariners in June.

Bradley’s addition would be less about what he can bring on the field and more about what his return would mean for the fanbase — and what he could teach the young players about what it means to be an Arizona Diamondback.

In the latest episode of The Ain’t No Fang Podcast, Steve Zinsmeister and Cody Fincher discuss why the D-backs should bring those two familiar faces back to the Desert.