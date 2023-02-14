Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
PHOENIX MERCURY

Phoenix Mercury sign veteran PG, UConn standout Moriah Jefferson

Feb 13, 2023, 9:03 PM
Moriah Jefferson #4 of the Minnesota Lynx drives against Chelsea Gray #12 of the Las Vegas Aces dur...
Moriah Jefferson #4 of the Minnesota Lynx drives against Chelsea Gray #12 of the Las Vegas Aces during their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Lynx 96-95. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

The Phoenix Mercury bolstered their backcourt by adding veteran point guard Moriah Jefferson, the team announced on Monday.

Jefferson was the No. 2 selection in the 2016 draft after winning four national titles at UConn with head coach Geno Auriemma.

The 28-year-old has played with four teams in six seasons, starting 30 games in 2022 for the Minnesota Lynx after getting waived by the Dallas Wings.

She finished last season 10th in the WNBA in assists with 147 and second in 3-point field goal percentage with a 47.4% clip on 2.5 attempts per game.

RELATED STORIES

“We are very excited to welcome a free agent of Moriah’s caliber to the Mercury,” Phoenix general manager Jim Pitman said in a press release.

“She is coming off a career year where she demonstrated that she’s a shooter, scorer and creator for both herself and teammates. Adding a ballhandler with youth and versatility was a priority for us this offseason and we’re looking forward to the impact she will provide in her role.”

She averaged 10.4 points and a career-high 4.7 assists per contest last year.

Her shooting will fill a void from 2022, as the Mercury finished No. 11 out of 12 teams in shooting percentage beyond the arc at 32.9%.

Jefferson had a historic college career, finishing 151-5 with the Huskies. She is one of five players who has won the Nancy Lieberman Award for the nation’s best point guard multiple times, doing so in 2015 and 2016.

She was also UConn’s all-time assists leader by the end of her run.

Since the free agency negotiating period opened on Jan. 21, Phoenix’s other major moves have consisted of re-signing wing Sophie Cunningham and trading Diamond DeShields in a deal for 2021 Rookie of the Year Michaela Onyenwere.

Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner remain free agents.

Phoenix Mercury

American professional basketball player Brittney Griner acknowledges fans as she watches on the 16t...
Associated Press

Mercury’s Brittney Griner appears at Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open

Brittney Griner attended the WM Phoenix Open on Saturday in her second public appearance since her release from a Russian prison.
21 hours ago
Michaela Onyenwere #12 of the New York Liberty drives to the basket defended by Jasmine Walker #40 ...
Wills Rice

Mercury trade Diamond DeShields for 2021 Rookie of the Year Michaela Onyenwere

The Mercury announced the team acquired the 2021 WNBA Rookie of the Year Michaela Onyenwere in a trade that sent Diamond Deshields to Dallas.
21 hours ago
Brittney Griner (15) runs up court during the women's basketball gold medal game against Japan at t...
Associated Press

Brittney Griner not at Team USA camp, but Diana Taurasi keeping in touch

Brittney Griner texted her good friend Diana Taurasi on Tuesday morning asking how the USA Basketball training camp was going.
6 days ago
Diana Taurasi takes part in drills during a minicamp for the U.S women's national basketball team, ...
Associated Press

Diana Taurasi has sights set on playing at Paris Olympics

Diana Taurasi said immediately after winning her fifth Olympic gold medal in Tokyo that she might try for a record sixth in Paris.
7 days ago
Los Angeles Sparks guard Sydney Wiese, left, and Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner battle for ...
Arizona Sports

Mercury re-sign 3, add Phoenix native Sydney Wiese

The Phoenix Mercury made progress filling in the depth of their roster by re-signing three players and adding another in free agency.
7 days ago
Incoming Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia is seen with his family during the game against the Indiana ...
Arizona Sports

Mat Ishbia’s purchase of Phoenix Suns approved by NBA vote

Mat Ishbia's transaction for the purchase of the Phoenix Suns has been approved by the NBA, the league confirmed Monday.
7 days ago
Phoenix Mercury sign veteran PG, UConn standout Moriah Jefferson