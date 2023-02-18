Close
PHOENIX MERCURY

Mercury reportedly bring back Brittney Griner on 1-year deal

Feb 18, 2023, 4:50 PM | Updated: 6:20 pm
Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates with Mercury President Vince Kozar after the ...
Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates with Mercury President Vince Kozar after the team defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Playoffs semifinals to win the series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 8, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Wills Rice's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Mercury have reportedly re-signed center Brittney Griner to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Her Hoops Stats’ Richard Cohen first reported that the deal is for one year, protected and worth $165,100. This leaves Phoenix with exactly enough for two veteran minimums and two base minimums in their final four standard roster spots.

The 32-year-old had one of the best years of her nine-year career in her most recent season in 2021, posting 20.5 points per game on 57.5% shooting, 9.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 blocks en route to her eighth All-Star appearance.

Griner was detained in Russia for 10 months and missed the entire 2022 WNBA season after being arrested for having a hash-like cannabis oil in her backpack but made a promise to play in Phoenix in 2023.

The center brings many accolades including being a two-time scoring champion, three times each on the All-WNBA First and Second Team, four-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and made the WNBA All-Defensive First and Second Team seven times.

Griner was named an All-Star during the 2022 season while she was detained.

She teams back up with superstar Diana Taurasi, who signed a multi-year deal to stay in Phoenix on Saturday.

The Mercury start the season on May 19 at the Los Angeles Sparks.

