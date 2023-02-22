Close
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

State of the Sun Devils: Bobby Hurley joins the show

Feb 21, 2023, 8:15 PM
Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils watches his team warm up before their game against the Creighton Bluejays during the Jack Jones Hoopfest basketball tournament at Michelob ULTRA Arena on December 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
On the latest edition of State of the Sun Devils, Jeremy Schnell, Jake Anderson and Jesse Morrison were joined by Arizona State men’s basketball head coach Bobby Hurley.

Hurley discussed the Sun Devils’ upcoming road matchup with No. 7 Arizona. He talked about how the team will prepare in practice for the difficult atmosphere that is the McKale Center in Tucson. He also commented on what his team needs to fix from its Dec. 31 loss to the Wildcats at home in Tempe.

Morrison then asked Hurley if he thinks the next three games (at Arizona on Saturday, at No. 4 UCLA on Mar. 2 and at USC on Mar. 4) are must-win games. Hurley said he does not think the games are must-wins but noted how important it is for the team to get a first-round bye in the upcoming Pac-12 tournament.

Hurley talked about how the Sun Devils are lower in the NET rankings despite having more quad one and two wins than some of the teams ahead of them.

Hurley, who was part of Duke’s first two national championships under legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski, also discussed the first season of Jon Scheyer’s tenure as the Blue Devils’ head coach following Krzyzewski’s retirement.

ASU (19-9, 10-7 Pac-12) at Arizona (24-4, 13-4 Pac-12) can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com with pregame coverage starting 11:30 a.m. MST. State of the Sun Devils will also react to the game following the conclusion.

