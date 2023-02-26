Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

State of the Sun Devils podcast: The Miracle at McKale

Feb 25, 2023, 8:02 PM | Updated: 8:17 pm
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

On the latest episode of State of the Sun Devils, an Arizona Sports podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jake Anderson and Jesse Morrison react to Desmond Cambridge Jr. lifting Arizona State men’s basketball over No. 7 Arizona with a buzzer-beater from beyond half court.

RELATED STORIES

The guys discuss how incredible the shot was, talk about how Arizona probably should have missed the second free throw before ASU got the ball back and react to the great call of the long 3-pointer from Tim Healey and Kyle Dodd.

“My brothers and I went to WAR today,” Cambridge Jr. tweeted postgame. “We got hit, hit and then got hit again, stood up, wiped it off and kept going. I love my team, man. We not done yet.”

The guys then go into how this upset win affects the Sun Devils’ NCAA Tournament chances.

They discuss what the team needs to do at No. 4 UCLA on Thursday, at USC on Saturday and in the Pac-12 Tournament the following week.

Finally, Schnell, Anderson and Morrison debate if this shocking win will give ASU momentum heading into the final weekend of the season and they pick the last two games of the season.

Both the Sun Devils’ next matchups with the Bruins on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Trojans on Saturday at 9 p.m. can be heard on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Arizona State Basketball

Arizona State guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) reacts after scoring against Arizona during the secon...
Jake Anderson

ASU’s Desmond Cambridge Jr. hits half-court buzzer-beater to upset No. 7 Arizona

Arizona State men's basketball upset No. 7 Arizona 89-88 on Saturday at the McKale Center in the most improbable of fashions.
1 day ago
From left to right: Jerry Colangelo, Dan Bickley, Michael Bidwill and Vince Marotta on Tuesday, Feb...
Kevin Zimmerman

The Cardinals bring fresh voices and more Newsmaker Week 2023 highlights

Bickley & Marotta welcomed 25 guests representing Arizona's teams and events to their show on Tuesday through Friday. So what did we learn?
2 days ago
Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley gestures toward players during the first half of an NCAA coll...
Kevin Zimmerman

Next few weeks could determine Bobby Hurley’s future leading ASU

Three regular-season games against the three teams ahead of the Sun Devils in the Pac-12 standings remain for Arizona State.
2 days ago
Arizona State Sun Devils athletic director Ray Anderson looks on before the college football game b...
Kevin Zimmerman

ASU’s Anderson hopes Pac-12 media rights future clarifies soon

Arizona State's Ray Anderson is among those not hiding frustrations about the Pac-12 media rights negotiations.
2 days ago
Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils watches his team warm up before their game ...
Arizona Sports

State of the Sun Devils: Bobby Hurley joins the show

On the latest edition of State of the Sun Devils, Jeremy Schnell, Jake Anderson and Jesse Morrison were joined by Arizona State men’s basketball head coach Bobby Hurley.
4 days ago
Guard Bobby Hurley of the Duke Bluie Devils confers with a referee during a game against the Florid...
Jake Anderson

Coach K showed Bobby Hurley video to help control his emotions as freshman at Duke

Mike Krzyzewski showed Bobby Hurley a tape of when he lashed out at officials, teammates and had bad body language his freshman year at Duke.
5 days ago
State of the Sun Devils podcast: The Miracle at McKale