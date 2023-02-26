State of the Sun Devils podcast: The Miracle at McKale

On the latest episode of State of the Sun Devils, an Arizona Sports podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jake Anderson and Jesse Morrison react to Desmond Cambridge Jr. lifting Arizona State men’s basketball over No. 7 Arizona with a buzzer-beater from beyond half court.

ONE OF THE BEST WINS IN ASU MEN’S BASKETBALL HISTORY! @dezcambridgejr WITH THE SHOT OF HIS LIFE! pic.twitter.com/m8wRaCAdzS — State of the Sun Devils (@AZSportsDevils) February 25, 2023

The guys discuss how incredible the shot was, talk about how Arizona probably should have missed the second free throw before ASU got the ball back and react to the great call of the long 3-pointer from Tim Healey and Kyle Dodd.

“My brothers and I went to WAR today,” Cambridge Jr. tweeted postgame. “We got hit, hit and then got hit again, stood up, wiped it off and kept going. I love my team, man. We not done yet.”

The guys then go into how this upset win affects the Sun Devils’ NCAA Tournament chances.

They discuss what the team needs to do at No. 4 UCLA on Thursday, at USC on Saturday and in the Pac-12 Tournament the following week.

Finally, Schnell, Anderson and Morrison debate if this shocking win will give ASU momentum heading into the final weekend of the season and they pick the last two games of the season.

Both the Sun Devils’ next matchups with the Bruins on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Trojans on Saturday at 9 p.m. can be heard on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.