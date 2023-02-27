Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Bears lean toward trading down from No. 1 pick, per report

Feb 27, 2023, 8:20 AM
Chicago Bears NFL football team general manager Ryan Poles walks on the field prior to an NFL footb...

Chicago Bears NFL football team general manager Ryan Poles walks on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans, Sept. 25, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)
Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The possibility of chaos atop the 2023 NFL Draft looks like it’s growing. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Chicago Bears are “leaning toward” trading down from the first overall pick and have received interest from multiple teams wanting to move into the top slot.

Obviously, a few steps have to take place for that to happen.

Likely, one of the top prospects, perhaps a quarterback, must jump out to one of those interested teams.

Then, there will need to be a worthy package to entice Bears general manager Ryan Poles to slide down the order.

RELATED STORIES

Poles in mid-January said he’d need to be “blown away” by a quarterback prospect to draft him with current rising QB Justin Fields on the roster. The news of the Bears’ thinking about trading down comes as the NFL Draft Combine ramps up to start the week.

Chicago is in a similar situation to that of the Arizona Cardinals, who own the No. 3 overall pick and have a franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray locked into a long-term contract through 2028.

How the top pick goes will likely determine how Arizona acts on draft day as new general manager Monti Ossenfort also considers whether to draft or trade down.

With the quarterback-needy Texans holding the No. 2 pick, Chicago trading down as another team jumps Houston to draft a quarterback will shape what happens at No. 2 and No. 3.

It could lead to the Cardinals finding a potential star front-seven member at the third pick with Georgie tackle Jalen Carter, Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson and others possibly available.

Or a team still likes a prospect at No. 3 and gives Arizona more draft opportunities to trade down from that slot.

“The benefit is that we’re going to be ready to pick a premium player that’s going to be able to come in here and have an impact on our team,” Ossenfort said in January. “The other benefit is there could be calls on that pick … We’re going to do what’s best for the team so if we get a chance to drop back and pick up additional picks that will help build the team, we’re going to entertain that.

“We’re in a great position and I would say the same for every pick of that round. There’s going to be action. The phone rings in the draft. The phone will ring. We’ll be ready to take a good player and we’ll be ready to listen to offers, too, so we’re in a great position with that pick.”

How this week’s combine showcases the talents of the quarterbacks — and otherwise — could sway teams’ thinking.

Arizona Cardinals

Jalen Carter #88 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a defensive stop against the LSU Tigers durin...
Tyler Drake

Reports: Jalen Carter skipping NFL Combine workouts, Anderson doing some

Jalen Carter won't be participating in NFL Draft Combine workouts, while Will Anderson will take part in some, per reports.
11 hours ago
Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks toward the side line from the huddle for...
Wills Rice

The Athletic: Offensive line biggest group of need for Cardinals

With many question marks on the offensive line, The Athletic believes the Cardinals need to reshape the offensive line.
1 day ago
(AP Photo/Alberto Mariani)...
Tyler Drake

Just a number: Jonathan Gannon concerned with knowledge, not age

If you needed a disclaimer into Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon's thinking, look no further than one of his latest "JG-isms."
2 days ago
Jalen Thompson #34 and Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals react after an incomplete pass in th...
Wills Rice

No Cardinals included in PFF’s top 101 players of 2022 NFL season

Pro Football Focus ranked the top 101 players of the NFL's 2022 season and no Arizona Cardinals made the list.
2 days ago
Monti Ossenfort, new general manager of the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team, speaks during a ne...
Tyler Drake

2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: What will the Cardinals do with 3rd pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
3 days ago
From left to right: Jerry Colangelo, Dan Bickley, Michael Bidwill and Vince Marotta on Tuesday, Feb...
Kevin Zimmerman

The Cardinals bring fresh voices and more Newsmaker Week 2023 highlights

Bickley & Marotta welcomed 25 guests representing Arizona's teams and events to their show on Tuesday through Friday. So what did we learn?
3 days ago
Bears lean toward trading down from No. 1 pick, per report