On the latest episode of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell and Jesse Morrison discussed Arizona State men’s basketball’s disastrous weekend in Los Angeles.

Inept offensive performances led to losses against UCLA and USC to close the regular season.

The guys then got into where ASU stands in regards to the NCAA Tournament after the losses and where ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has the Sun Devils at the moment.

Schnell and Morrison then discussed ASU’s resume and what the Sun Devils need to do to recover from the tough weekend in Los Angeles in this week’s Pac-12 Tournament.

The guys previewed ASU’s first round matchup with Oregon State and what the Sun Devils need to do to beat the Beavers for a third time this season. ASU took down OSU by a combined score of 142-126.

Finally, they discussed the Big 12 reportedly being in touch with ASU in addition to Colorado, Utah and Arizona and gave their opinions on whether the Sun Devils should make the jump from the Pac-12 to the Big 12.

ASU and Oregon State tip off from T-Mobile Arena at 9:30 p.m. with pregame coverage starting at 9 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.