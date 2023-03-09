Close
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

ASU basketball hangs on to advance past Oregon State in Pac-12 Tournament

Mar 9, 2023, 12:32 AM | Updated: 12:53 am
DJ Horne #0 of the Arizona State Sun Devils goes to the basket against Rodrigue Andela #34 of the Oregon State Beavers in the first half during round one of the Pac-12 basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Arizona State men’s basketball earned a spot in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals after taking down No. 11 seed Oregon State 63-57 in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The No. 6 seed Sun Devils will face No. 3 seed USC on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. in a rematch from Saturday’s regular-season finale.

The Sun Devils trailed 35-34 early in the second half vs. Oregon State before a 19-6 run created some distance. OSU hung around, cutting the deficit to 61-57 with just over a minute remaining, but Bobby Hurley’s squad hung on for the buzzer.

Arizona State had the upper hand in the paint and on the offensive glass. The Sun Devils grabbed 12 offensive rebounds for 14 second-chance points compared to 10 boards for six points by OSU.

ASU also capitalized in transition with 20 points off turnovers. Desmond Cambridge Jr. provided a pair of no-look passes for assists on the break, including this one to his brother, Devan:

Center Warren Washington led ASU in scoring with 15 points.

Cambridge Jr. and DJ Horne scored 13 points apiece for Arizona State (21-11) which survived 39.7% shooting, a 5-for-21 shooting effort from 3-point range and seven missed shots in 19 attempts from the foul line.

Arizona State led 29-26 at halftime following a tight first half where the Sun Devils shot 36.7% and Oregon State finished at 39.1%. Neither team had a double-figures scorer at intermission.

Cambridge Jr. said on the TV broadcast after the game that the Sun Devils made the game harder on themselves.

Glen Taylor Jr. scored 17 points for 11th-seeded Oregon State (11-21), Jordan Pope 12 and Tyler Bilodeau 11.

USC swept ASU during the regular season, winning the most recent matchup 68-65 in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

