ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Splashdown: Arizona schools react to NCAA Tournament bracket reveal

Mar 12, 2023, 5:22 PM | Updated: 5:54 pm
(Twitter Photo/@SunDevilHoops)
(Twitter Photo/@SunDevilHoops)
(Twitter Photo/@SunDevilHoops)
BY

Three Arizona schools will be represented in the NCAA Tournament, with Arizona State dealing with the most drama on Selection Sunday.

Grand Canyon and Arizona each won their conference tournaments to officially clinch a spot, while ASU was at the mercy of the bracket reveal.

With the news that the Sun Devils made the First Four play-in game against Nevada on Wednesday, head coach Bobby Hurley and his players went swimming.

“I was going back and forth on what I was going to do,” Hurley said. “I had a feeling in my heart that even though we were on the bubble, we had done enough and we would get rewarded for it.

“I was debating on if I was going in (the pool) again, it’s come full circle, I did it the first time, so I figured I’d give it another shot. I gave the guys the chance to decide, thumbs up or thumbs down, and the majority gave me thumbs up so we went for it.”

Hurley famously jumped in his pool in 2018 when ASU made it into the tournament for the first time in his tenure.

GCU’s jubilation came Saturday night, when the Antelopes defeated Southern Utah to win the WAC Tournament.

Sunday, the team gathered at GCU Arena with the trophy to await its opponent, seed and region.

The Antelopes are headed to Denver, Colo., to face Gonzaga on Friday in the West Region as a No. 14 seed.

Arizona entered the Pac-12 Tournament as the No. 8 team in the country and in contention for a top-two seed.

The Wildcats received the No. 2 seed in the South Region and will face Princeton on Thursday in Sacramento, Calif.

The team watched the bracket reveal at Union Public House in Tucson.

