ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

ASU QB Trenton Bourguet far more healthy in 2023 after 2-year foot issues

Mar 13, 2023, 5:17 PM
Quarterback Trenton Bourguet #16 of the Arizona State Sun Devils throws a pass during the second half of the NCAAF game at Arizona Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. This year's game is the 96th annual Territorial Cup match between Arizona rival schools. The Wildcats defeated the Sun Devils 38-35. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Arizona State football’s spring starter at quarterback will be able to utilize his skill set in a way he hasn’t been physically able to since training camp of 2021.

Two years ago, Bourguet suffered a foot injury and let that heal on its own going into spring ball of last season. That process, however, did not go as planned for a broken fifth metatarsal. Bourguet took part in a quarterback competition with one fully operational foot, having a walking boot on elsewhere. After spring ball of 2022 was done, a screw was put in that foot. But over the course of the season, there was a wear-down effect.

Bourguet replaced starter Emory Jones six games into the season, getting the nod for a few more appearances, all while playing through the broken foot that obviously limited how mobile he could be. Once the season was done, in early December, Bourguet had the screw taken out and a plate put in. He said on Monday the recovery process is a few months and he’s confident in how he will look this year compared to the previous two.

“You’re never going to be 100% but to be as close to 100% as you can,” Bourguet said. “Obviously playing on one foot isn’t that fun but to finally be on two feet and able to use my mobility and throwing on the run, it’ll definitely be super exciting to finally see what I do.”

Bourguet said he was mentally able to tell himself the screw was down there in his foot last year and was going to do its job, so the pain wasn’t overbearing on him.

“Obviously it stinks not being 100% when you’re given an opportunity but for me when my opportunity arose I just try to take advantage of it,” he said. “It wasn’t too bad. I could feel it here and there but I was like, ‘Oh no, it’s fine. I have a screw in down there.’ Obviously, it wasn’t ideal that it was broken.”

2023 is certainly a good time for Bourguet to get healthy. The quarterback competition includes four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne and BYU transfer Jacob Conover.

New Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham said in December that Bourguet would get that QB1 tag when spring football practice begins on Tuesday.

“Trenton’s going to take the first snap at quarterback this spring because he’s deserved it and earned it,” Dillingham said.

Dillingham on Monday spoke on what he wants to see from his starting quarterback.

“Number one, he’s gonna have to make good decisions with the football,” he said. “If you turn the football over, you have no chance. You have to be smart. You have to be accurate. You have to have a high completion percentage. You can’t take sacks. … Leadership is obviously a no-brainer, right? Everybody knows that.”

Bourguet last season completed 71.4% of his 203 passing attempts with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

