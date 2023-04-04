Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

‘Everything is fine’ with D-backs’ Madison Bumgarner, expected to make next start

Apr 3, 2023, 5:54 PM
Madison Bumgarner #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during a 10-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dod...
Madison Bumgarner #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during a 10-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Jake Anderson's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

“Everything is fine” with Arizona Diamondbacks left-handed starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters pregame on Monday.

And as things stand, the 33-year-old Bumgarner is still on track to make his next start on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field.

The update comes after the lefty was sent back to Phoenix on Sunday to be evaluated by the D-backs medical staff following a poor season-opening start in a 10-1 loss to the Dodgers the day prior.

Lovullo told reporters on Sunday that Bumgarner was dealing with arm fatigue and didn’t expect him to miss his next start, but it marks the second fatigue-related comment since the left-hander’s March 27 spring training start in which he also mentioned being tired postgame.

RELATED STORIES

“I don’t know. I was trying to figure out what happened myself,” Bumgarner said after his final spring start.

“It looked like I got tired. I didn’t necessarily feel that way, but all signs were pointing to that. It would also be hard for me to admit that so have to take that into account.”

In his first start of the regular season on Saturday, Bumgarner allowed all five runs of his outing in the first inning, including a grand slam to former Diamondback minor leaguer Trayce Thompson.

The left-hander did settle down after the poor first frame, but the damage was already done despite going 5.0 innings and allowing four hits while striking out two.

However, it was four walks and one hit-by-pitch in addition to an average fastball velocity of 89.1 mph that plagued Bumgarner, as his average in 2022 was 91.2, according to Statcast.

“There was looseness to the breaking ball and things just weren’t consistent,” Lovullo told reporters postgame. “He’s always around the zone but there were some big misses (Saturday).

“Red flags go up when we see that … Bum was OK. He actually offered to go back out there for the fifth inning. He knew the ‘pen could probably be overworked a little bit. I told him no, that was enough. We’ll figure it out from here.”

For now, the 33-year-old veteran will remain in the starting rotation. But should Bumgarner be sent to the injured list, expect to see right-hander Drey Jameson replace him after finishing second in the battle for the No. 5 spot this spring to friend and minor league roommate Ryne Nelson.

Nelson is scheduled to start against Padres lefty Ryan Weathers, as the D-backs start a two-game series in San Diego on Monday at 6:40 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryne Nelson #19 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws out Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the San Diego Padres afte...
Jake Anderson

D-backs’ Ryne Nelson settles in after bumpy 2 innings in 1st start of season vs. Padres

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson settled in after a rough two innings in his first start of the season against the Padres in San Diego on Monday night.
21 hours ago
Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker, right, hits a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers starting...
Arizona Sports

The Ain’t No Fang Podcast: D-backs split with Dodgers to open 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ opening series against the Los Angeles Dodgers played out similarly to that Alonzo Mourning meme.
21 hours ago
Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts as he scores a run in front of Will Smith #16 ...
Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Corbin Carroll, Jake McCarthy use speed to beat Dodgers in series finale

The Arizona Diamondbacks produced runs using their speed in a 2-1 win over the Dodgers on Sunday.
2 days ago
Madison Bumgarner #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during th...
Alex Weiner

D-backs LHP Madison Bumgarner heads back to Arizona with arm fatigue, per reports

Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated by the team's medical staff for arm fatigue, reports say.
2 days ago
Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Drey Jameson (99) reacts during a regular season game between t...
Alex Weiner

Importance of D-backs RHP Drey Jameson’s bullpen role evident early

Arizona Diamondbacks RHP Drey Jameson's performance on Friday night impacted the rest of the series against the Dodgers.
2 days ago
Madison Bumgarner #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks receives a visit on the mound from teammates duri...
Jake Anderson

D-backs can’t overcome Madison Bumgarner’s 1st frame in loss to Dodgers

The Diamondbacks couldn't overcome Madison Bumgarner's first-inning struggles in a 10-1 defeat to the Dodgers on Saturday night.
3 days ago
‘Everything is fine’ with D-backs’ Madison Bumgarner, expected to make next start