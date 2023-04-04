One Shining Moment features ASU’s Frankie Collins, sad Arizona fan

One Shining Moment, the NCAA Tournament’s annual video showing the collection of all the best moments of March Madness.

The 2023 edition featured three schools from the Grand Canyon State — Arizona, GCU and Arizona State — for the first time in tourney history.

And while the games may not have gone the way they might have hoped, the Wildcats and Sun Devils got some love in the video to the tune of David Barrett’s classic “One Shining Moment.”

🗣️ ONE SHINING MOMENT pic.twitter.com/ecJYagr3in — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2023

At the 0:52 mark, ASU point guard Frankie Collins is seen celebrating in what ended up being a heartbreaking loss to TCU in the First Round after beating Nevada in the First Four.

Then 11 seconds later at the 1:03 mark, the video shows an Arizona fan covering their face after the No. 2 seed Wildcats were upset by No. 15 seed Princeton.

Collins declared for the 2023 NBA Draft on Saturday, but still has eligibility remaining and could come back to be the starting point guard once again for head coach Bobby Hurley.

The Michigan transfer tweeted that he was playing recruiter, and with Jamiya Neal withdrawing his name from the transfer portal on Monday to announce his return to Tempe, it’s entirely possible Collins is just testing the waters on his pro potential.

Hurley, who was given a two-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season, was in Houston to celebrate his younger brother Dan after he led the UConn Huskies to their fifth national title over the San Diego State Aztecs on Monday night.

