Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Jake Plummer gives speech to ASU football team ahead of spring game, Pat’s Run

Apr 13, 2023, 3:56 PM

Former Arizona State quarterback Jake Plummer addresses the team after a spring ball practice on Ap...

Former Arizona State quarterback Jake Plummer addresses the team after a spring ball practice on April 13, 2023. (Twitter Photo/@RisingSunDevils)

(Twitter Photo/@RisingSunDevils)

Jake Anderson's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — “Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.”

Yes, that is a line from the movie The Sandlot, but it still holds true today, especially when the likes of legendary Arizona State quarterback Jake Plummer addressed the team at the conclusion of the final practice of spring ball on Thursday.

And while his voice did not project loud enough for those on the sidelines to hear it, Plummer’s words certainly echoed across the Bill Kajikawa practice fields when he pointed to the PT-42 patch on ASU’s jerseys in honor of legendary Sun Devil linebacker and his fallen teammate Pat Tillman.

“Effort, competitiveness but you’re still a family,” head coach Kenny Dillingham said was Plummer’s overall message. “How you got to be able to compete and fight. You got to be on the field and that is your worst enemy, but at the end of the day he has to be your brother and he just gave a few examples of that throughout his team and his career here.

RELATED STORIES

“And then just about effort, how it takes one person to set the tone of the effort and then one person follows him and one person follows him and one person follows him. And you go from 10 guys jogging and one guy busting his butt, to 11 guys busting their butt just because one person chose to set a standard. So pretty cool story.”

Another Sun Devil great was in attendance on Thursday in tight end Todd Heap, who graduated from Mountain View High School in Mesa before getting drafted by former Baltimore Ravens head coach Brian Billick No. 31 overall in the 2001 NFL Draft. Billick also served as an offensive analyst at ASU under former head coach Herm Edwards.

And while Plummer isn’t a Valley native, both he and Heap also have Arizona roots when it comes to playing pro ball, as they both played for the Cardinals despite never actually being teammates in college or the NFL.

“Awesome,” Dillingham said of having the duo at practice. “Just the connection of the program, a guy like Jake who had the career he had, the legacy team here.

“And then you combine that with a guy like Heap who is exactly what we’re preaching to local kids: stay home, move back here and be a legend. And that’s the guy who’s accomplished everything that we’re trying to get Arizona kids to do in the future.”

And as only Plummer could pull off, he spent the entire practice and delivered his speech barefoot.

“No, definitely not,” Dillingham said with a smile when asked if anybody else on the team could rock no shoes. “Only him, but he’s deserved it and he’s earned it.”

The 2023 Pat’s Run is scheduled to commence Saturday morning before the Arizona State spring football game at Sun Devil Stadium at noon.

Arizona State Football

East safety A.J. Finley of Ole Miss, right, tackles West running back Xazavian Valladay of Arizona ...

Arizona Sports

Report: ASU RB Xazavian Valladay gets top-30 visit with Bengals

Running back Xazavian Valladay has a top-30 NFL Draft visit scheduled with the Cincinnati Bengals, reports NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

9 days ago

Arizona State running back Javen Jacobs. (Instagram/javenjacobs)...

Jake Anderson

Arizona State football adds pass catching prowess of Javen Jacobs to backfield

With only four running backs on the roster, there appears to be a fifth member of the RB group coming over from the WR room in Javen Jacobs.

10 days ago

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham addresses his team after a spring football practice in Te...

Jake Anderson

ASU has ‘worst practice by far’ of spring ball, OL Coleman out for 1st half of season

The Arizona State Sun Devils football team had its worst-ever practice in the Kenny Dillingham era on Tuesday.

17 days ago

Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada. (Instagram Photo/@jadenrashada)...

Arizona Sports

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Could QB Jaden Rashada start for ASU in 2023?

On the latest episode of State of the Sun Devils podcast, the guys broke down ASU's quarterback competition at 2023 spring ball practice.

20 days ago

Arizona State wide receiver Javen Jacobs during 2023 spring ball in Tempe, Arizona. (Sun Devil Athl...

Jake Anderson

ASU’s pass-catcher competition includes ‘deep wideout and tight end positions’

The Arizona State Sun Devils have a plethora of talent on the offensive side of the football when it comes to pass catchers.

24 days ago

Arizona State true freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada gives the "forks up" after a spring ball prac...

Jake Anderson

Arizona State’s QB battle heats up after 1st week of spring ball with Jaden Rashada

There are six on the roster, half of which are returners, while two are transfers and one is freshman five-star dual-threat QB Jaden Rashada.

27 days ago

Jake Plummer gives speech to ASU football team ahead of spring game, Pat’s Run