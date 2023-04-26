Close
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

ASU’s Warren Washington enters transfer portal

Apr 26, 2023, 2:06 PM

Arizona State forward Warren Washington, center, dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

BY


Arizona State men’s basketball center Warren Washington entered the transfer portal Wednesday, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

The big man had already declared for the draft but remained a potential returnee for head coach Bobby Hurley.

On Tuesday, Washington was not listed among the early entry candidates for the NBA Draft. But earlier in the day, ASU grabbed a commitment from 7-foot center Shawn Phillips, a transfer from LSU.

Washington’s likely departure means ASU might return only one starter, point guard Frankie Collins, though he remains eligible for the NBA Draft.

RELATED STORIES

ASU lost Desmond Cambridge Jr., while brother Devan is transferring after first announcing he would return. Guard DJ Horne (North Carolina State) as well as backup big Duke Brennan and guard Malcolm Flaggs (Grand Canyon) are among the departures who’ve already found landing spots.

Hurley has reacted to the losses by re-recruiting guard Jamiya Neal and adding transfers Kamari Lands (Louisville), Adam Miller (LSU) and Zane Meeks (San Francisco).

Washington started with Oregon State in his freshman season before transferring to Nevada. The 7-footer redshirted in his second year before playing two seasons with the Wolf Pack and finding his way to Tempe under Bobby Hurley for his fifth year in college.

Due to a redshirt and COVID-19 rules, he has one more year of eligibility.

The big man averaged 9.2 points per game (56.3%), 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and swatted 1.8 balls per game. He played in a career-high 34 games and was readily available for the Sun Devils.

Arizona State Basketball

Arizona State Sun Devils forward Marcus Bagley (23) looks to pass defended by North Florida Ospreys...

Arizona Sports

Arizona basketball’s Pelle Larsson, ASU’s Marcus Bagley enter NBA Draft

Among early NBA Draft candidates were Arizona's Pelle Larsson and Azuolas Tubelis, along with ASU's Frankie Collins and Marcus Bagley.

2 days ago

Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils looks on as his team takes on the TCU Horne...

Arizona Sports

Reports: ASU lands former LSU big Shawn Phillips through transfer portal

Former LSU Tigers forward Shawn Phillips has committed to transfer to Arizona State, per multiple reports.

2 days ago

Devan Cambridge #35 of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts after his dunk against the TCU Horned Fr...

Arizona Sports

ASU transfer Devan Cambridge lands with Oregon

Arizona State basketball starter Devan Cambridge is transferring within the Pac-12 to Oregon, he told CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

6 days ago

Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) grabs a rebound over Arizona State forward Duke Brenna...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State’s Duke Brennan, Malcolm Flaggs transfer to GCU

Former Arizona State big man Duke Brennan and guard Malcolm Flaggs are transferring to GCU, the duo announced on Thursday.

6 days ago

San Francisco forward Zane Meeks (15) drives while defended by Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman (11) dur...

Wills Rice

San Francisco forward Zane Meeks commits to Arizona State via transfer portal

Arizona State basketball picked up a big commitment via the transfer portal in San Francisco forward Zane Meeks.

8 days ago

ASU basketball guard Adam Miller...

Jake Anderson

ASU basketball lands former LSU guard Adam Miller via transfer portal

The Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball team received its third incoming transfer of the offseason on Monday in former LSU guard Adam Miller.

10 days ago

