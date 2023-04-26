Arizona State men’s basketball center Warren Washington entered the transfer portal Wednesday, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

The big man had already declared for the draft but remained a potential returnee for head coach Bobby Hurley.

On Tuesday, Washington was not listed among the early entry candidates for the NBA Draft. But earlier in the day, ASU grabbed a commitment from 7-foot center Shawn Phillips, a transfer from LSU.

Washington’s likely departure means ASU might return only one starter, point guard Frankie Collins, though he remains eligible for the NBA Draft.

ASU lost Desmond Cambridge Jr., while brother Devan is transferring after first announcing he would return. Guard DJ Horne (North Carolina State) as well as backup big Duke Brennan and guard Malcolm Flaggs (Grand Canyon) are among the departures who’ve already found landing spots.

Hurley has reacted to the losses by re-recruiting guard Jamiya Neal and adding transfers Kamari Lands (Louisville), Adam Miller (LSU) and Zane Meeks (San Francisco).

Washington started with Oregon State in his freshman season before transferring to Nevada. The 7-footer redshirted in his second year before playing two seasons with the Wolf Pack and finding his way to Tempe under Bobby Hurley for his fifth year in college.

Due to a redshirt and COVID-19 rules, he has one more year of eligibility.

The big man averaged 9.2 points per game (56.3%), 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and swatted 1.8 balls per game. He played in a career-high 34 games and was readily available for the Sun Devils.

