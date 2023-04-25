Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Reports: ASU lands former LSU big Shawn Phillips through transfer portal

Apr 25, 2023, 1:49 PM

Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils looks on as his team takes on the TCU Horne...

Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils looks on as his team takes on the TCU Horned Frogs during the first round of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Ball Arena on March 17, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Former LSU forward Shawn Phillips has committed to transfer to Arizona State, per On3’s Joe Tipton.

SunDevilSource.com’s Chris Karpman later confirmed the transfer news.

As a freshman with the Tigers last year (20 games played), the forward averaged 1.4 points, and 2.2 rebounds across 7.4 minutes per contest. He shot 45.5.% from the field.

The best game of his season came during LSU’s SEC Tournament win over Georgia.

RELATED STORIES

Playing a season-high 25 minutes, Phillips scored 13 points to go along with 10 rebounds and two blocks. He was 5-for-9 from the field and 3-for-6 from the charity stripe.

The 7-foot, 245-pounder hails from Ohio but played locally for Dream City Christian in 2021-22. He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.

Phillips joins an ASU team facing quite a few roster changes this upcoming season.

All five of ASU’s starters either entered the portal, declared for the NBA Draft or ran out of eligibility.

DJ Horne has committed to North Carolina State, while Frankie Collins and Warren Washington entered the draft but can return if they withdraw before the May 31 deadline. Desmond Cambridge exhausted his eligibility.

The Sun Devils have also watched Devan Cambridge (Oregon) and Duke Brennan and Malcom Flaggs (GCU) head elsewhere via the portal.

ASU has, however, seen a strong return through the transfer portal with the additions of former Louisville Cardinals forward Kamari Lands, LSU guard Adam Miller and San Francisco forward Zane Meeks.

Arizona State Basketball

Devan Cambridge #35 of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts after his dunk against the TCU Horned Fr...

Arizona Sports

ASU transfer Devan Cambridge lands with Oregon

Arizona State basketball starter Devan Cambridge is transferring within the Pac-12 to Oregon, he told CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

5 days ago

Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) grabs a rebound over Arizona State forward Duke Brenna...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State’s Duke Brennan, Malcolm Flaggs transfer to GCU

Former Arizona State big man Duke Brennan and guard Malcolm Flaggs are transferring to GCU, the duo announced on Thursday.

5 days ago

San Francisco forward Zane Meeks (15) drives while defended by Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman (11) dur...

Wills Rice

San Francisco forward Zane Meeks commits to Arizona State via transfer portal

Arizona State basketball picked up a big commitment via the transfer portal in San Francisco forward Zane Meeks.

7 days ago

ASU basketball guard Adam Miller...

Jake Anderson

ASU basketball lands former LSU guard Adam Miller via transfer portal

The Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball team received its third incoming transfer of the offseason on Monday in former LSU guard Adam Miller.

9 days ago

DJ Horne...

Jake Anderson

Former Arizona State guard DJ Horne transfers to NC State

Former Arizona State guard DJ Horne returns to his hometown of Raleigh, N.C., to join NC State for his final year of eligibility.

9 days ago

Devan Cambridge #35 of the Arizona State Sun Devils shoots the ball against Nick Davidson #11 of th...

Arizona Sports

Devan Cambridge entering transfer portal after previously committing to ASU return

Arizona State forward Devan Cambridge announced on Instagram on Thursday that he will enter the transfer portal after one season in Tempe.

20 days ago

Reports: ASU lands former LSU big Shawn Phillips through transfer portal