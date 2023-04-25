Former LSU forward Shawn Phillips has committed to transfer to Arizona State, per On3’s Joe Tipton.

SunDevilSource.com’s Chris Karpman later confirmed the transfer news.

As a freshman with the Tigers last year (20 games played), the forward averaged 1.4 points, and 2.2 rebounds across 7.4 minutes per contest. He shot 45.5.% from the field.

The best game of his season came during LSU’s SEC Tournament win over Georgia.

Playing a season-high 25 minutes, Phillips scored 13 points to go along with 10 rebounds and two blocks. He was 5-for-9 from the field and 3-for-6 from the charity stripe.

The 7-foot, 245-pounder hails from Ohio but played locally for Dream City Christian in 2021-22. He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.

Phillips joins an ASU team facing quite a few roster changes this upcoming season.

All five of ASU’s starters either entered the portal, declared for the NBA Draft or ran out of eligibility.

DJ Horne has committed to North Carolina State, while Frankie Collins and Warren Washington entered the draft but can return if they withdraw before the May 31 deadline. Desmond Cambridge exhausted his eligibility.

The Sun Devils have also watched Devan Cambridge (Oregon) and Duke Brennan and Malcom Flaggs (GCU) head elsewhere via the portal.

ASU has, however, seen a strong return through the transfer portal with the additions of former Louisville Cardinals forward Kamari Lands, LSU guard Adam Miller and San Francisco forward Zane Meeks.

