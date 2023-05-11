Close
Arizona Cardinals sign OL Paris Johnson, 4 others to rookie contracts

May 11, 2023, 4:02 PM

Arizona Cardinals OL Paris Johnson (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals inked five 2023 NFL Draft picks to rookie deals on Thursday afternoon, the team announced.

Among the signings was first-round pick Paris Johnson, who agreed to a four-year deal that includes a fifth-year team option.

The offensive lineman showed up to sign his new contract in style, sporting a Pat Tillman Cardinals jersey when he arrived to the team’s training facility earlier in the day.

He was far from the only one to put pen to paper, though, with wide receiver Michael Wilson, offensive lineman Jon Gaines II, quarterback Clayton Tune and linebacker Owen Pappoe all signing the dotted line on four-year deals.

With the five contracts, that leaves pass rusher BJ Ojulari (second round), cornerbacks Garrett Williams (third round) and Kei’Trel Clark (sixth round) and defensive tackle Dante Stills (sixth round) as the remaining Cardinals 2023 draft picks still unsigned.

Wilson joined the Cardinals as a third-round pick (No. 96 overall) after playing five seasons for the Cardinal. This past season, he started all six games he appeared, reeling in 16 receptions for 418 yards and four TDs.

Gaines heads to the desert as a fourth-rounder (No. 122 overall) following five years at UCLA where he moved throughout the offensive line. He is already considered as a candidate at starting center.

Tune comes over after Arizona nabbed him with one of its fifth-round picks (No. 139 overall) in the draft. Tune spent five seasons with Houston. As a senior, he threw for 4,074 yards and 40 touchdowns and added 544 rushing yards and five scores on the ground.

Fellow fifth-round pick (No. 168 overall) Pappoe signs with the team after four seasons at Auburn. He’s coming a 91-tackle effort that also two sacks, an interception, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

