Why Colt McCoy’s kids may want him to retire

Jun 6, 2023, 8:47 AM

Colt McCoy, Arizona Cardinals QB...

Colt McCoy #12 of the Arizona Cardinals leaves the field after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 27-17 at SoFi Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Colt McCoy’s son goes back and forth on whether he wants his father to retire from the NFL.

On one hand, he wants McCoy to keep playing, as he is set to do for the Arizona Cardinals this season.

On the other, he wants a dog.

McCoy told his kids that the family can get a furry friend when he retires, which isn’t happening yet.

“My brothers have dogs, all my friends, Kyler (Murray) has a dog, they see dogs all the time,” McCoy said. “They keep asking, ‘Why can’t we get a dog?’ I say, ‘Because I’m not taking care of it, I have a job. Until you show me that y’all can handle this responsibility, a dog is cute, a dog is great, but I’m not gonna clean up after it all the time.'”

His daughters draw pictures and leave them on his sink to get the message across, but McCoy is standing firm.

McCoy said the back-and-forth he has with his son on football versus pets has become quite the joke at home.

If he were to get a dog, the 36-year-old said he grew up with Labradors.

“It’s an American dog,” McCoy said.

