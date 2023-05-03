Close
Josh Rojas joins the club of fans with dogs named after Devin Booker

May 3, 2023, 8:06 AM

Josh Rojas dog Booker...

(Twitter screenshot/@BALLYSPORTSAZ)

(Twitter screenshot/@BALLYSPORTSAZ)

How do you name a dog?

Well, Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas elected to go with his favorite player on his favorite basketball team: Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.

Rojas has two dogs with his girlfriend Alex, one of which is named Mia. The other is Booker.

The couple originally was only going to name the pup after the Suns guard if Phoenix won the 2021 NBA Finals over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Obviously, things didn’t go the way Suns fans would have hoped, but Rojas and Alex liked the name so much that they just stuck with it.

Guess it’s better than naming their furry friend after Giannis Antetokounmpo, right?

But before you give Rojas too much credit for originality, he’s not the only Valley dog lover to have a pup with the same name.

In fact, there are a lot of canines in the state of Arizona named after Devin Booker.

And, hey, maybe one day the name “Champ” will become just as popular in the Valley of the Sun.

