Cleveland Browns release new dog logo after fan vote

The Cleveland Browns released a new logo built around the theme of their fan base, the Dawg Pound.

Traditional orange and brown colors are used to shadow the face of a bulldog with a spiked collar around its neck.

The design has a few hidden features with the shape of Ohio, a guitar pick to represent the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the traditional Browns helmet stripe and eight spikes around the collar to represent the eight times the Browns have finished as NFL champions.

It is not clear when or where the logo will be displayed during Browns games this season.

The logo selected based on a fan vote.

Merchandise including the logo can already be purchased on the the team shop through Fanatics.

