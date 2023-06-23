Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Report: ASU basketball’s Desmond Cambridge to join Raptors in Summer League

Jun 23, 2023, 10:11 AM

Desmond Cambridge Jr, ASU...

Desmond Cambridge Jr. #4 of the Arizona State Sun Devils and Reese Dixon-Waters #2 of the USC Trojans react after the Trojans turned the ball over in the second half of a quarterfinal game of the Pac-12 basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona State guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. went undrafted on Thursday but agreed to join the Toronto Raptors for Summer League, reports Draft Express’ Jon Chepkevich.

Cambridge played a single season with the Sun Devils after two years at Brown and two more at Nevada.

He averaged 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for ASU as the team went 23-13 to make the NCAA Tournament this past season.

RELATED STORIES

While he was erratic as a scorer and at times a decision-maker, the high-energy Cambridge was Arizona State’s best player.

The 6-foot-4 guard made Second Team All-Pac-12 in 2022-23.

Cambridge exhausted his eligibility and leaves an ASU squad that’s undergoing a bit of turnover, mostly thanks to the transfer portal. The departures included Cambridge’s brother, Devan, who transferred within the Pac-12 to the Oregon Ducks.

Next season, ASU returns starting point guard Frankie Collins, plus backup guard Jamiya Neal and forward Alonzo Gaffney. Head coach Bobby Hurley has filled out the roster with transfers, including additions of guard Adam Miller, forwards Kamari Lands and Zane Meeks, and big man Shawn Phillips.

Arizona State Basketball

Marcus Bagley #23 of the Arizona State Sun Devils looks on during the 2K Empire Classic game agains...

Wills Rice

ASU’s Marcus Bagley reportedly signed by 76ers after NBA Draft

Sun Devils wing Marcus Bagley signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to the Philly Voice's Kyle Neubeck.

2 days ago

Jerry Colangelo Classic...

Arizona Sports

Jerry Colangelo Hall of Fame event to host all ASU, Arizona teams in Phoenix

Four basketball teams between the Sun Devils and Wildcats will play at Footprint Center in Phoenix in the Jerry Colangelo Hall of Fame event.

3 days ago

Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils looks on as his team takes on the TCU Horne...

Wills Rice

ASU hoops reportedly finalizing deal to play TCU in March Madness rematch

ASU is reportedly finalizing a deal to play TCU in Fort Worth on Dec. 12 in a March Madness rematch, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

5 days ago

Arizona State football...

Arizona Sports

Shaun McDonald, Jason Kipnis among 2023 Sun Devil Hall of Fame class

The Sun Devil Hall of Fame has six new individuals and a team, including football star Shaun McDonald and baseball player Jason Kipnis.

8 days ago

Arizona Wildcats v. Arizona State Sun Devils...

Arizona Sports

Robbins on realignment: ‘(Arizona, ASU) don’t have to do same thing’

University of Arizona president Bobby Robbins' comments come with the Pac-12 conference still without a new media rights deal.

15 days ago

Frankie Collins...

Arizona Sports

PG Frankie Collins returns to ASU after testing NBA Draft waters

Point guard Frankie Collins is returning to the Arizona State Sun Devils and will represent Bobby Hurley's lone returning starter.

29 days ago

Report: ASU basketball’s Desmond Cambridge to join Raptors in Summer League