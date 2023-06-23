Arizona State guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. went undrafted on Thursday but agreed to join the Toronto Raptors for Summer League, reports Draft Express’ Jon Chepkevich.

Cambridge played a single season with the Sun Devils after two years at Brown and two more at Nevada.

He averaged 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for ASU as the team went 23-13 to make the NCAA Tournament this past season.

While he was erratic as a scorer and at times a decision-maker, the high-energy Cambridge was Arizona State’s best player.

The 6-foot-4 guard made Second Team All-Pac-12 in 2022-23.

Cambridge exhausted his eligibility and leaves an ASU squad that’s undergoing a bit of turnover, mostly thanks to the transfer portal. The departures included Cambridge’s brother, Devan, who transferred within the Pac-12 to the Oregon Ducks.

Next season, ASU returns starting point guard Frankie Collins, plus backup guard Jamiya Neal and forward Alonzo Gaffney. Head coach Bobby Hurley has filled out the roster with transfers, including additions of guard Adam Miller, forwards Kamari Lands and Zane Meeks, and big man Shawn Phillips.

Follow @AZSports