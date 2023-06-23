Close
Kerr Kriisa back in transfer portal after West Virginia’s Bob Huggins resigns

Jun 23, 2023, 11:34 AM

Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa (25) drives on UCLA guard Dylan Andrews during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona won 58-52. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

BY


Former Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa has reentered the transfer portal for the second time this offseason after leaving the Wildcats and initially committing to West Virginia, he told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

He is allowed to entertain a new home after Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins stepped down last Saturday following an arrest on allegations of DUI.

Kriisa will consider staying at WVU but also could be recruited by Nebraska, Memphis and Cincinnati, according to Givony.

“It’s been a crazy and busy week,” Kriisa told Givony. “I’m deeply sorry about the situation, as I was really looking forward to playing for Coach Huggins. Huggs will always be my guy. I’ve only known him for a few months now, but he is the most genuine man I have ever met. He is the man.”

Huggins resigned a day after his arrest on suspicion of drunken driving in the latest incident in a Hall of Fame career that imploded quickly.

It came a month after the university suspended him for three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview.

The 69-year-old Huggins leaves as the third-winningest coach all-time in Division I with 935 career victories, behind only Mike Krzyzewski of Duke (1,202) and Jim Boeheim of Syracuse (1,015), both of whom are retired.

Huggins had 16-year stints each with the Bearcats and Mountaineers. Both ended in the aftermath of arrests for drinking and driving.

Kriisa told ESPN when committing to the Mountaineers in April that starting from scratch and challenging himself with his destination was the goal.

This past year for a 28-7 Arizona squad that was knocked out of the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Kriisa led the Pac-12 with 5.1 assists per game to go with 9.9 points and 37% shooting both from the field and from three.

The Estonian joined Arizona as a recruit of former head coach Sean Miller midway through the 2020-21 season but played only eight games as a freshman.

He entered the transfer portal that offseason as Miller was fired from the school before incoming head coach Tommy Lloyd convinced him to remain with Arizona. Kriisa started for the past two seasons.

The Wildcats have since added transfer bodies with Kriisa’s departure. They’ve added former North Carolina shooter Caleb Love and Alabama point guard Jaden Bradley while returning last year’s backup, point guard Kylan Boswell.

