Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon buys $10 million Paradise Valley home

Jun 26, 2023, 6:15 PM

Realtor.com Photo)...

Realtor.com Photo)

KTAR.com 's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — The new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals’ biggest offseason splash is a $10 million Paradise Valley home he purchased last month.

Jonathan Gannon and his family paid $10.02 million for the 6,775-square-foot home near Scottsdale and McDonald roads in May.

The property, which sits on an acre of land, has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

It also features a heated pool, fire pit with waterfalls and 13-foot glass walls that allow for an indoor/outdoor experience.

RELATED STORIES

June Shapiro, the listing agent, told the Phoenix Business Journal she didn’t even have time to put the home on the market as it was completing construction when Joan Levinson, who represented the Gannons, brought the family to the table.

The property was a new build in 2021 that sold for $1.7 million. The original, 1,875-square-foot home on the property was built in 1950.

Gannon’s home is a bit splashier than former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury’s, who paid $4.5 million for a Paradise Valley mansion in 2019.

Gannon signed a 5-year contract to lead the Cardinals in February.

Arizona Cardinals

GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 09: Josh Sweat #94 of the Philadelphia Eagles battles with D.J. Humphries #7...

Wills Rice

Cardinals’ offensive line unit ranks 2nd worst in league, per PFF

The Arizona Cardinals' individual position groups have for the most part ranked towards the bottom of the league, according to PFF.

2 days ago

Cornerback Marco Wilson #20 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on S...

Wills Rice

PFF: Cardinals secondary ranks as one of NFL’s worst

Pro Football Focus' believes the Cardinals have the No. 29 ranked secondary entering the season due to inexperience and not enough talent.

3 days ago

Hjalte Froholdt...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals need a center, writes ESPN’s Field Yates

The Arizona Cardinals enter training camp with Hjalte Froholdt as the frontrunner for the starting center position.

4 days ago

James Conner #6 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the ball against Eddie Jackson #4 of the Chicago...

Wills Rice

PFF: Cardinals land No. 31 in running back unit rankings

PFF's ranks Arizona as the No. 31 RB room in the NFL due to James Conner's limited big-play ability and the inexperience behind him.

8 days ago

Zaven Collins works on pass-rushing...

Tom Kuebel

Arizona Cardinals coaches have their hands full shaping defensive line

One of the biggest challenges that face Arizona Cardinals coaches Johnathan Gannon and Nick Rallis will be molding the defensive line.

9 days ago

Cardinals Rondale Moore...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals’ WRs group not favored by PFF rankings

The Arizona Cardinals will have a more youthful wide receivers corps in 2023, led by Hollywood Brown, Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch.

10 days ago

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon buys $10 million Paradise Valley home