Kings honor past, present with new uniforms

Jul 6, 2023, 10:42 AM | Updated: 11:01 am

The Sacramento Kings are changing up their look ahead of the 2023-24 season with new Association, Icon and Statement uniforms.

Sacramento brought modern twists to familiar designs, with both the Association and Icon jerseys featuring the classic “Kings” script that was once synonymous with the then-Kansas City Kings and harkens back to the Rochester Royals’ look from 1951-52.

It also mirrors the script on the way-out-there gold and purple uniforms the team sported in the early 2000s.

Additionally, Sacramento is taking a less-is-more-approach to the color purple, with black taking centerstage just as it did in the Kings’ rebrand away from blue and red in 1994 up until 2002.

You gotta feed the Beam somehow, right?

As for the Statement edition, the Kings took inspiration from Sacramento’s checkered, two-tone uniform of the mid-90s that now includes purple fading to black. The checkerboard on the sides of the uniform also got a facelift from black and white to black and purple.

The “Kings” script is reminiscent of the 1994 rebrand, though also includes the word “Sacramento.”

“We are excited to unveil a new collection of uniforms that salutes the team’s origins while celebrating the organization’s future,” Sacramento Kings president of business operations John Rinehart said in a press release.

“We believe our fans will appreciate the modernized Kings script and the return of the popular color scheme.”

Sacramento didn’t stop at regular season, either, revamping their California Classic and Summer League uniforms this offseason.

Led by point guard De’Aaron Fox and big man Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento heads into the season with new threads and a fresh outlook as a franchise after snapping a 17-year postseason drought in 2022-23.

