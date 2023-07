No Arizona State Sun Devil football players made the preseason All-Pac-12 football teams as voted on by media members ahead of the 2023 season.

The All-Pac-12 teams released Tuesday included two Arizona Wildcats — receiver Jacob Cowing and tackle Jordan Morgan — on the second team. Cowing also made it to the second team as an all-purpose specialist.

Other familiar names on the list included former ASU linebacker Eric Gentry, who for the USC Trojans made All-Pac-12 Second Team Defense. Dorian Singer, the Wildcats’ former receiver, who will suit up for USC as well.

The Sun Devils who made honorable mention (four or more votes) included tight end Jalin Conyers, running back Cameron Skattebo (Sacramento State transfer), safety Ro Torrence and long snapper Slater Zellers (Cal transfer).

The Wildcats got honorable mentions for running back Michael Wiley, receiver Tetairoa McMillan, offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, linebacker Justin Flowe, kicker Tyler Loop and punter Kyle Ostendorp.

2023 preseason All-Pac-12 football teams

2023 PRESEASON ALL-PAC-12 CONFERENCE FOOTBALL TEAM

First Team Offense Second Team Offense QB *Caleb Williams, USC QB *Michael Penix, Jr., Washington RB Damien Martinez, Oregon St. RB Jaydn Ott, California RB Bucky Irving, Oregon RB Carson Steele, UCLA WR Rome Odunze, Washington WR Jalen McMillan, Washington WR Dorian Singer, USC WR Jacob Cowing, Arizona TE Brant Kuithe, Utah TE Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford OL Sataoa Laumea, Utah OL Jake Levengood, Oregon St. OL Joshua Gray, Oregon St. OL Justin Dedich, USC OL Troy Fautanu, Washington OL Jonah Monheim, USC OL Taliese Fuaga, Oregon St. OL Jordan Morgan, Arizona OL Keaton Bills, Utah OL Jarrett Kingston, USC

First Team Defense Second Team Defense DL Bralen Trice, Washington DL Brennan Jackson, Washington St. DL *Laiatu Latu, UCLA DL *Ron Stone Jr., Washington St. DL Brandon Dorlus, Oregon DL Van Fillinger, Utah DL Junior Tafuna, Utah DL Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington LB *Jackson Sirmon, California LB Lander Barton, Utah LB Karene Reid, Utah LB *Mason Cobb, USC LB Darius Muasau, UCLA LB Eric Gentry, USC DB *Cole Bishop, Utah DB Chau Smith-Wade, Washington St. DB Calen Bullock, USC DB Jabbar Muhammad, Washington DB *Kitan Oladapo, Oregon St. DB Craig Woodson, California DB *Travis Hunter, Colorado DB Evan Williams, Oregon

First Team Specialists Second Team Specialists PK Joshua Karty, Stanford PK Camden Lewis, Oregon P Eddie Czaplicki, USC P Nick Haberer, Washington St. AP/ST *Travis Hunter, Colorado AP Jacob Cowing, Arizona AP/ST Raleek Brown, USC RS *Anthony Gould, Oregon St. RS Silas Bolden, Oregon St.

* Will be representing their school at Pac-12 Media Day.

