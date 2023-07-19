Dominic Canzone collected his first MLB hit for the Diamondbacks after going four games without one, helping secure a crucial win Tuesday against the Braves.

Canzone was called up from the Reno Aces last week.

“I guess when it first happened it happened so fast, I was really happy to tie the game up,” Canzone told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Wednesday. “I was obviously all smiles and it’s definitely something I’ll remember my whole life. An unreal experience to say the least.”

Canzone tied up the game at the top of the eighth, giving the Diamondbacks the momentum they needed to win the game and end a four-game losing streak. It was a wild one in Atlanta, with the Diamondbacks knocking off the Braves 16-13 on Tuesday.

“It just shows we don’t quit. Last week in Toronto, we just didn’t really — the bats weren’t going the way they wanted. We came out last night with a purpose and it just showed we don’t quit,” Canzone said.

He has been waiting to be called up and when given the opportunity, has made the most of it.

“There’s never been a time really in the minor leagues where I’ve got any type of chills, but I definitely got the chills the last couple of days,” he said.

Canzone has played in the minor leagues since 2019 after the D-backs drafted him in eighth round. For the Aces he’s averaged .354 and hit 16 home runs with 71 RBIs, scoring 60 runs this year.

What is it like playing with Corbin Carroll?

“This is exactly what I’ve seen ever since the days in Hillsboro and in 2019 and all the way up. Obviously just a special talent. Already one of the best players in the league. He’s the fastest player I’ve ever seen,” Canzone said of Carroll. “He just grinds all the time, even in that strikeout last night, you see him hustling down the line — 99% of the players are just an out walking back to the dugout — getting to third base.”