Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is now the second-highest scorer in franchise history.

Griner needed two points to catch DeWanna Bonner’s 4,820 entering Thursday night’s matchup against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center.

She eclipsed the mark with a free throw in the second quarter and now only trails Diana Taurasi, the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer at 9,929 points.

Griner finished the game with 12 points and 11 rebounds in an 80-62 victory for the Mercury (6-15).

Let's goooo 👏 Brittney Griner has passed DeWanna Bonner for 2nd on the @PhoenixMercury All-Time points list with 4,821 career points #MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/Zb99PObXeO — WNBA (@WNBA) July 21, 2023

Penny Taylor (3,587) and Candice Dupree (3,007) round out the Mercury’s top five scorers since the 1997 debut season.

Griner reached 4,820 points in 272 games with the Mercury, while Bonner did so in 335 contests from 2009-19.

The Mercury drafted Griner No. 1 overall in 2013, and she has earned eight All-Star Games and a championship ring since as a pillar of the franchise.

Griner entered Thursday night as Phoenix’s franchise leader in 2-point field goals, blocks, rebounds per game, shooting percentage and defensive win shares.

The eight-time All-Star needs 21 boards to catch Bonner for No. 1 in team history.

Reserve Shey Peddy hit five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 20 points Thursday night for the the Mercury, who got 45 points from their bench. Taurasi missed the game with a hamstring injury.

Kahleah Copper scored 17 points for the Sky (8-13).

Phoenix led 50-32 following back-to-back 3-pointers by Sophie Cunningham and Michaela Onyenwere just over two minutes into the third quarter. Then, Copper rallied the Sky.

Copper had 11 in the quarter and capped an 18-2 run with a pair of free throws after Cunningham was called for a technical. That made it 52-50 with 1:05 to go in the period. But, in the last minute, Peddy hit consecutive 3s and her buzzer-beater put Phoenix ahead 58-50.

Peddy opened the fourth quarter with another 3 and the Mercury pulled away.

Phoenix led 22-8 after one quarter and 40-29 at the half.

Mercury heating up

Phoenix has won two in a row for the first time this season and three out of its last four games.

The Mercury defeated the Connecticut Sun 72-66 on Tuesday in their first contest out of the All-Star break.

What’s next?

The Mercury hit the road to take on the Washington Mystics Sunday at 10 a.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow @AZSports